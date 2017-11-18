Katy Perry Isn't the Only Person Who Won't Make It to the 2017 VS Fashion Show

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is about to take place in just a few short days in China. While a few lucky Angels have touched down in Shanghai, the internet is reeling over the news that many models and celebrities are being turned away from the show by the Chinese government.

First, Gigi Hadid announced on Twitter that she is no longer going to attend the VS Fashion Show (after confirming she was going to walk just a few short months ago), and the bad news keeps on coming.

We have now learned that Katy Perry, who was scheduled to perform, has reportedly been denied a visa. Apparently, countless VS Angels won't be able to make it for the same reason. Keep reading to see who won't be walking the runway in Shanghai this year.