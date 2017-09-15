The 42 Best Street Style Outfits the Victoria's Secret Angels Have Ever Worn

Even when the Victoria's Secret Angels aren't walking the runway, they still manage to maintain their sexy image. Of course, each supermodel — from the vets like Behati Prinsloo, Adriana Lima, and Alessandra Ambrosio to the newbies including Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio, and Josephine Skriver — has her own look.

Behati is a total boho babe, opting for breezy palazzo pants and tied-up graphic tees on the street, while Stella Maxwell is sporty and Candice Swanepoel loves a feminine touch. One thing's for sure: these wings don't come without a style certificate. Read on for 42 photos that'll act as year-round outfit inspiration, straight from the girls who know exactly how to carry themselves with confidence.