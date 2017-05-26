So, it's the weekend. What's on deck? A 'grammable brunch, quick shopping trip, and night out — whether romantic or festive — all sound good to us. But hey, these are your days off, and it's time to unwind. While you'll want to stay chic, there's no denying that comfort's still a goal.

We've taken all occasions into account, along with the changing season, and come up with 37 outfits you'll absolutely need for a successful end to the week. Read on to make sure you've got the essentials to work this two-day wardrobe, and be sure to digest our styling tips.