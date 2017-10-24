This Is the Sexy Lingerie Victoria's Secret Angels Wear Backstage Before the Fashion Show

If you're anything like us, you've probably wondered about what goes on backstage during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. This year's extravaganza is set to take place in Shanghai with models like Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Behati Prinsloo walking the runway in some of the sexiest lingerie, but that's not all. The first few pieces from Balmain's collaboration with VS will debut on the runway, as well.

We sat down with one VS angel, Martha Hunt, to get the scoop about a burning question that has always been on our minds: What lingerie do the models actually wear while waiting backstage? Martha revealed that under those iconic pink robes, VS models wear the brand's Illusion Bra. Want to know the best part about this flattering style? They ring in under $50. Keep reading to shop the exact bra for your own collection, and don't forget to tune into the show, which will air on November 28 on CBS.