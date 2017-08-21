 Skip Nav
Street Style
These Fall Outfits Look Incredibly Chic, but They're So Far From Complicated
Accessories
I Found the Perfect $10 Statement Earrings — You'll Never Guess Where They're From
Selena Gomez
No Star Has Ever Pulled a Style Switch-Up Like Selena Gomez
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Outfit Ideas For Engagement Photos You'll Actually Love

We've seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to engagement shoots, but with so much riding on one set of pictures, we want them to be perfect — and to feel like us. The trick isn't just having the right photographer or great lighting — a lot of it is what you and your partner are wearing. That's because what you wear is likely going to dictate how comfortable you are moving around, or how you and your fiancé look together.

Like we said, there's a lot riding on these photos (just like your wedding photos!) — you'll have them for a long time and may even use them for your wedding invites or save the dates. So the necessary attention must be paid: we've come up with a set of tips to help you get the look just right. Scroll on to see — and pin away! — these engagement-shoot success stories.

Play Off Each Other
Show Off Your Shoes
Add Standout Jewelry
Show Off Your Best Assets
Choose Clothes That Feel Like You
Dress For Your Surroundings
Channel Your Wedding Day Look
Choose Compelling Fabrics
Be Practical
Coordinate With Your Partner
Pick Clothes That Move Well
Dress For Style and Comfort
Showcase Gorgeous Details
Don't Be Afraid to Stand Out
Play Up Your Girlie Side
Get All Dressed Up, If You Want To!
Think About What's in Focus
Love What You're Wearing
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
WeddingEngagement
Join The Conversation
roxy-foxy roxy-foxy 3 years

Beautiful pics, but in the second to last photo girl didn't need to go on her tip toes, she is tall enough and by doing that she looks overpowering next to her fiance
Music
The Ultimate Country Music Wedding Playlist
by Laura Marie Meyers
Alternative Ideas For Flower Girl Petal Toss
Little Kids
25 Flower-Girl Alternatives to the Traditional Petal Toss
by Lauren Levy
My Family Skipped My Transgender Wedding | Personal Essay
Wedding
I'm Transgender, and My Family Refused to Attend My Wedding
by Caleb Camacho
Father-Daughter Wedding Dance Songs
Music
Wedding Music: 60 Father-Daughter Dance Songs
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Wedding Processional Songs
Music
Wedding Music: 50 Processional Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds