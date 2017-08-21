18 Outfit Ideas For Engagement Photos You'll Actually Love

We've seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to engagement shoots, but with so much riding on one set of pictures, we want them to be perfect — and to feel like us. The trick isn't just having the right photographer or great lighting — a lot of it is what you and your partner are wearing. That's because what you wear is likely going to dictate how comfortable you are moving around, or how you and your fiancé look together.

Like we said, there's a lot riding on these photos (just like your wedding photos!) — you'll have them for a long time and may even use them for your wedding invites or save the dates. So the necessary attention must be paid: we've come up with a set of tips to help you get the look just right. Scroll on to see — and pin away! — these engagement-shoot success stories.