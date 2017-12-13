Styling a leather jacket is one thing, but when it comes to pants, it can be difficult to find the most flattering cut in the best possible finish for your shape and your taste. Depending on whether your bottoms are glossy, tapered at the bottom, waxed, colored, or patent, you can dream up completely different outfits. We're here to help you decide on the right look and offer up some tips, like whether you should finish your ensemble with sneakers, mules, or boots. Once you've come to a conclusion about how to wear the bold pant for 2018, shop some of our favorite pieces to update your wardrobe.



28 Different Looks You Can Achieve With 1 Leather Jacket Related