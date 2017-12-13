 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
How to Wear Leather Pants Like a Total Boss Babe — No Questions Asked
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Wear Leather Pants Like a Total Boss Babe — No Questions Asked

Styling a leather jacket is one thing, but when it comes to pants, it can be difficult to find the most flattering cut in the best possible finish for your shape and your taste. Depending on whether your bottoms are glossy, tapered at the bottom, waxed, colored, or patent, you can dream up completely different outfits. We're here to help you decide on the right look and offer up some tips, like whether you should finish your ensemble with sneakers, mules, or boots. Once you've come to a conclusion about how to wear the bold pant for 2018, shop some of our favorite pieces to update your wardrobe.

Related
28 Different Looks You Can Achieve With 1 Leather Jacket
Zara Leather Trousers
Zara Leather Trousers
$299
from zara.com
Buy Now
And Other Stories Pants
Leather Trousers
$375
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Pants
REVOLVE Pants
LPA Pants 297
$398
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Pants
Violeta BY MANGO
Faux-leather pants
$79.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more Violeta BY MANGO Pants
Topshop
Leather studded pants
$380
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Pants
French Connection
Evia Leather Biker Trousers
$298
from French Connection
Buy Now See more French Connection Pants
Asos Plus Pants
Elvi Black PU Pants
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Pants
Forever 21
Faux Leather Moto Leggings
$27.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Leggings
boohoo
Leather Look Buckle Belted Pant
$39
from Asos
Buy Now See more boohoo Pants
Veda
Soul Leather Pant Taupe
$478
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Veda Pants
MANGO
Straight seam trousers
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Pants
Caroline Rose
Bi-Stretch Faux Leather Skinny Pants
$153
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Caroline Rose Plus Pants
Chloé
Women's Textured Leather Wide-Leg Pants
$4,295
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Chloé Wide Leg Pants
Tibi
Patent Sculpted Pleat Pants
$895
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Tibi Pants
Urban Outfitters Pants
I.AM.GIA Winona Patent Leather Zipper Pant
$89
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pants
Y/Project
Y / Project high-waisted Leather Trousers with Detachable Chaps
$2,498
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Y/Project Wide Leg Pants
Zara Limited Edition Vinyl Trousers
Zara Limited Edition Vinyl Trousers
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
A corset paired with tight-fitting skinny jeans might not be your best bet, but when you contrast the accessory with a pooling palazzo shape, the result is ultracool and sort of unexpected.
Allow your pants to blend into the foundation of your look when you layer with a black turtleneck that peeks out of your statement sweater.
Work a straight leg pair with a bomber jacket, graphic t-shirt, and platform sneakers or boots.
Get artsy with your look. Think about adding sculptural earrings, an appliqué piece, or an interestingly shaped bag. Bonus points if you work in all three.
Play up the elegance with a luxe-looking shawl and white stilettos. For daytime, keep things relaxed in a soft tee.
Contrast your edgy pants with a high-neck Victorian-inspired top.
Booties and a textured knit will always make for an easy one-and-done look with a skinny.
Want to work your leather skinnies with dad sneakers? Tote your favorite designer bag and switch up the vibes up top, selecting a statement blazer to keep things fresh.
If you're wearing waxed leather in green and gold booties, keep your look professional up top with a tailored blazer or coat.
Allow red slacks to bring together your look, matching them to a print on your shirt or bag.
Show your socks by rolling up the hem of your pants and striking a casual note with Vans sneakers or Converse.
A casual sweatshirt and not-so-casual black pumps strike a lovely balance when leather trousers are the in-between.
Lucite heels and a newsboy cap make tapered leather trousers work for the evening if you wish.
Try elongating your legs when you bare just a hint of your ankle. Add fishnets to strike an edgy style note.
Work a black and white monochrome outfit and make sure your lighter pieces are just as standout as your pants.
Chain details achieve a tough look at the bottom, but you can balance out your outfit when you work a tight fitted top and a strand of pearls around your neck.
Wear your pants pulled over pointed-toe booties. This will make your legs appear long and lean, and you'll look ready for a fancy dinner date when you complete with something satin.
Blend a fuzzy cashmere jumper with leather pants instantly. All it takes is a neutral-toned colorblock purse or clutch.
Complete with funky-shaped shoes and compliment-inviting brights.
Vinyl looks over the top, yet somehow street style appropriate with a voluminous, millennial pink outfit. So if you're ready to go all out, there should be nothing holding you back.
Invest in a pair with stirrups and coordinate them with your white booties, classic footwear you probably wear all the time.
Achieve weekend brunch vibes in a beanie, visor top sunglasses, and a cozy cocoon coat.
Perhaps the most promising look of them all is leather skinny jeans, a white button-down, a blazer, and strappy heels.
Keep things bohemian inspired with a breezy chiffon blouse and printed booties embellished with some stars or studs.
Wear your trouser-style pants in a thick material with an elegant top and slingback flats or kitten heels.
Play up the PVC appeal with a rain jacket layered over your pants.
Metallic leather is a surprise on its own, but you can turn up the edge with a bustier top or something that's got street style pizzazz, like outrageous sunglasses.
Add all-American polish to your outfit with suede booties, a floppy brim hat, and a belted camel blazer. How "Ralph Lauren" of you.
Balance waxed skinnies with a feminine blouse and ladylike loafers.
Contrast leather mules with electrifying patent pants. Sometimes opposites attract — especially when you complete with a simple, neutral tee.
Zara Leather Trousers
16
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Winter FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToLeatherGet The LookPantsWinterStreet StyleShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Zara Leather Trousers
from zara.com
$299
And Other Stories
Leather Trousers
from And Other Stories
$375
REVOLVE
LPA Pants 297
from REVOLVE
$398
Violeta BY MANGO
Faux-leather pants
from MANGO
$79.99
Topshop
Leather studded pants
from Topshop
$380
French Connection
Evia Leather Biker Trousers
from French Connection
$298
Asos
Elvi Black PU Pants
from Asos
$51
Forever 21
Faux Leather Moto Leggings
from Forever 21
$27.90
boohoo
Leather Look Buckle Belted Pant
from Asos
$39
Veda
Soul Leather Pant Taupe
from Orchard Mile
$478
MANGO
Straight seam trousers
from MANGO
$49.99
Caroline Rose
Bi-Stretch Faux Leather Skinny Pants
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$153
Chloé
Women's Textured Leather Wide-Leg Pants
from Barneys New York
$4,295
Tibi
Patent Sculpted Pleat Pants
from shopbop.com
$895
Urban Outfitters
I.AM.GIA Winona Patent Leather Zipper Pant
from Urban Outfitters
$89
Y/Project
Y / Project high-waisted Leather Trousers with Detachable Chaps
from Farfetch
$2,498
Zara Limited Edition Vinyl Trousers
from zara.com
$70
Shop More
Violeta BY MANGO Pants SHOP MORE
Violeta BY MANGO
Sleeveless bow jumpsuit
from MANGO
$129.99
Violeta BY MANGO
Decorative seam leggings
from MANGO
$49.99
Violeta BY MANGO
Pleated flowy trousers
from MANGO
$59.99
Violeta BY MANGO
Elastic panels leggings
from MANGO
$49.99
Violeta BY MANGO
Cotton chinos
from MANGO
$79.99
And Other Stories Pants SHOP MORE
And Other Stories
Pinstripe Trouser
from And Other Stories
$95
And Other Stories
Pinstripe Trousers
from And Other Stories
$95
And Other Stories
Zip Leather Trousers
from And Other Stories
$375
And Other Stories
Leather Trousers
from And Other Stories
$375
And Other Stories
Rhinestone Trim Trousers
from And Other Stories
$115
Urban Outfitters Pants SHOP MORE
BDG
Oversized Stitched Overall
from Urban Outfitters
$89
Urban Outfitters
Vetiver Kate Striped Wide-Leg Pant
from Urban Outfitters
$175
BDG
Ryder Boyfriend Overall - Vintage Slash
from Urban Outfitters
$99
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Molly Cupro Culotte Jumpsuit
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Sasha Accordion Pleat Culotte Pant
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Urban Outfitters Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thejitana
staceforstyle
thestylishsoul
sophea.sindorf
Forever 21 Leggings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tmarieinchicity
simplementstonge
tiffanydbrown_
darlinginthecity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds