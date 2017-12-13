What to Wear With Leather Pants
How to Wear Leather Pants Like a Total Boss Babe — No Questions Asked
Styling a leather jacket is one thing, but when it comes to pants, it can be difficult to find the most flattering cut in the best possible finish for your shape and your taste. Depending on whether your bottoms are glossy, tapered at the bottom, waxed, colored, or patent, you can dream up completely different outfits. We're here to help you decide on the right look and offer up some tips, like whether you should finish your ensemble with sneakers, mules, or boots. Once you've come to a conclusion about how to wear the bold pant for 2018, shop some of our favorite pieces to update your wardrobe.
Leather Trousers
$375
from And Other Stories
Evia Leather Biker Trousers
$298
from French Connection
Bi-Stretch Faux Leather Skinny Pants
$153
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Women's Textured Leather Wide-Leg Pants
$4,295
from Barneys New York
I.AM.GIA Winona Patent Leather Zipper Pant
$89
from Urban Outfitters
Y / Project high-waisted Leather Trousers with Detachable Chaps
$2,498
from Farfetch
