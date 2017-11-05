The 1 Pair of Pants You Won't Want to Say Goodbye to in 2018

If there's one item you won't toss out in 2018, it'll probably be your track pants. These have the comfort of sweats, but the appeal of dressy trousers. You can still find fresh styles stocked at your favorite retailers, which is a sure sign these bottoms will be around for at least another season.

Though the track pants options aren't running low, your own ideas for how to wear them might be in short supply. If that's the case, we found some fresh looks for you to try to keep your track pants current. Read on to see how street style stars are styling them now, then test out a few tricks yourself.