An Outfit For Every Music Festival You Plan to Hit Up This Summer

No matter which music festival you attend this season, the one thought on your mind is "what the heck do I wear!?" While Coachella is known to be a giant fashion hub for bloggers and celebrities, other festivals like Lollapalooza are gaining traction with their own crowd of stylish festival-goers. Everywhere you turn, there's an amazing look.

At the heart of each event, however, is a very specific vibe. Coachella has long dominated the free-spirited bohemian look, but for those who are missing that three-day party in the desert, we've mapped out some outfits for various other festivals. Read on for the looks that'll guarantee you a spot on the best-dressed list at your own destination.