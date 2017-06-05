 Skip Nav
An Outfit For Every Music Festival You Plan to Hit Up This Summer

What to Wear to Music Festivals

An Outfit For Every Music Festival You Plan to Hit Up This Summer

No matter which music festival you attend this season, the one thought on your mind is "what the heck do I wear!?" While Coachella is known to be a giant fashion hub for bloggers and celebrities, other festivals like Lollapalooza are gaining traction with their own crowd of stylish festival-goers. Everywhere you turn, there's an amazing look.

At the heart of each event, however, is a very specific vibe. Coachella has long dominated the free-spirited bohemian look, but for those who are missing that three-day party in the desert, we've mapped out some outfits for various other festivals. Read on for the looks that'll guarantee you a spot on the best-dressed list at your own destination.

Your Festival Season Starts and Ends With These Essentials

Image Source: Getty
1 Coachella
Coachella
Image Source: Getty / Mike Windle

Coachella is about the fashion as much as it is about the music. Though you're guaranteed to spot a variety of Instagram-worthy looks at the festival, the winning formula exudes both bohemian and West Coast vibes. The three-day event is in the heart of the desert in Palm Springs, after all. Expect to see lots of lace, floral, and fun prints in the form of flowy frocks and the color white to dominate most outfits.

Stay cool in this sheer white dress from Nasty Gal ($120).

Stay cool in this sheer white dress from Nasty Gal ($120).

Nasty Gal
$120
from nastygal.com
Buy Now
Comfort is key when you're standing for long periods of time at music festivals. Opt for this suede sandal from J.Crew ($118).

Comfort is key when you're standing for long periods of time at music festivals. Opt for this suede sandal from J.Crew ($118).

J.Crew
Lace-up suede sandals
$118 $59.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Sandals
Wear a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms ($42) under your sheer dress.

Wear a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms ($42) under your sheer dress.

Out From Under
Solid High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$42
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties
A pop of turquoise with this Noir necklace ($60) brings color to your outfit.

A pop of turquoise with this Noir necklace ($60) brings color to your outfit.

Noir
Jet Snake Necklace
$60
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Noir Necklaces
Protect your hair from the desert sun by wearing a floppy hat from Asos ($31).

Protect your hair from the desert sun by wearing a floppy hat from Asos ($31).

Asos
Skinny Band Felt Floppy Hat
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hats
2 Stagecoach
Stagecoach
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

At Stagecoach, it wouldn't feel like a country music festival if you didn't see style staples like cowboy boots and denim shorts. Though you may not want to oversaturate the theme by wearing all your Southern-inspired pieces at once, you won't regret choosing one key item to show off your country roots (or love for country music) when you arrive at Indio, California.

Sometimes a plain black halter top ($14) is the easiest music festival piece you need.

Sometimes a plain black halter top ($14) is the easiest music festival piece you need.

Boohoo
Zoe Pom Pom Tie Back Halter Crop
$16
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Halters
The "worn in" wash makes this pair of shorts by Paige ($169) feel like a vintage find.

The "worn in" wash makes this pair of shorts by Paige ($169) feel like a vintage find.

Paige
Keira Short - Mayan Piecing
$169 $118.30
from Paige Denim
Buy Now See more Paige Shorts
No visit to the South is complete without some cowboy boots ($120)

No visit to the South is complete without some cowboy boots ($120)

Durango
RD4112 Women's Boots
$119.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Durango Boots
No need to go all out with the accessories; a gold bangle from Kate Spade will do ($48).

No need to go all out with the accessories; a gold bangle from Kate Spade will do ($48).

Kate Spade
Women's 'Idiom - Good As Gold' Bangle
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bracelets
Don't forget to pack a straw hat ($39) when you head to Stagecoach.

Don't forget to pack a straw hat ($39) when you head to Stagecoach.

Hinge
Women's Paper Straw Cowboy Hat - Beige
$39
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Hinge Hats
3 Governors Ball
Governors Ball
Image Source: BFA

Governors Ball is a playground for all types of eclectic festival styles, so you can't go wrong with any outfit you choose. To make yourself stand out from the crowd, try incorporating that Spring trend you've been dying to try, like off-the-shoulder necklines or daytime lingerie. You're in New York City and anything goes.

Stun in an embellished sheer Needle & Thread tulle top ($225).

Stun in an embellished sheer Needle & Thread tulle top ($225).

Needle & Thread
Petal Embellished Tulle Top - Beige
$225 $158
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Needle & Thread Shortsleeve Tops
You can wear this slip dress ($190) with everything.

You can wear this slip dress ($190) with everything.

Raey
Deep-V silk slip dress
$190
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Raey Day Dresses
You're ready to dance it out in this Western-style boot by Splendid ($70).

You're ready to dance it out in this Western-style boot by Splendid ($70).

Splendid
Women's Lakota Western Bootie -Beige
$158 $69.95
from DSW
Buy Now See more Splendid Boots
Cinch together your outfit with a beige H&M skinny belt ($6).

Cinch together your outfit with a beige H&M skinny belt ($6).

H&M
Braided Belt
$5.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Belts
4 Glastonbury
Glastonbury
Image Source: Getty / Martin Fraser

We have Coachella; the English have Glastonbury. The five-day festival in England means you have plenty of chances to wear (and Instagram) your best outfits. Take a note from style stars Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller, who both frequent this event, and pack your best leather jacket along with a pair of kickass boots. An edgy look is the way to go with the Glastonbury crowd.

Everyone needs a leather jacket and we've got our eyes on this one from Madewell ($498).

Everyone needs a leather jacket and we've got our eyes on this one from Madewell ($498).

Madewell
Ultimate Leather Motorcycle Jacket
$498
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Leather Jackets
You can wear this Topshop striped tee ($28) long after music festival season ends.

You can wear this Topshop striped tee ($28) long after music festival season ends.

Topshop
Women's Stripe Boxy Tee
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Tees
If you consider your ultrashort denim days over, try this elevated cuff style by 7 For All Mankind ($169).

If you consider your ultrashort denim days over, try this elevated cuff style by 7 For All Mankind ($169).

7 For All Mankind
Roll Shorts
$169
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more 7 For All Mankind Shorts
You'll want to take your trusty Chloé crossbody bag ($1,990) everywhere.

You'll want to take your trusty Chloé crossbody bag ($1,990) everywhere.

Chloé
Mini Hudson shoulder bag
$1,990
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Chloé Satchels
Forget the straw hat for Glastonbury; choose a white wool fedora like this Rag & Bone one instead ($225).

Forget the straw hat for Glastonbury; choose a white wool fedora like this Rag & Bone one instead ($225).

Rag & Bone
Floppy-Brim Wool Felt Fedora Hat
$225 $135
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Hats
These rain boots from Michael Kors ($285) are ones you can wear daily.

These rain boots from Michael Kors ($285) are ones you can wear daily.

MICHAEL Michael Kors
Charm Stretch Rain Boot, Black
$285 $142
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Boots
Because the rain boot has a high shaft, you'll need a pair of cozy over-the-knee socks from Asos ($11).

Because the rain boot has a high shaft, you'll need a pair of cozy over-the-knee socks from Asos ($11).

Gipsy
2 Pack Over The Knee Socks
$11
from Asos
Buy Now See more Gipsy Socks
5 Made in America
Made in America
Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner

Made in America, which is held in Philadelphia, calls for a more causal dress code. Meaning you can wear your favorite jeans — thanks to the moderate temperatures in September — and top and call it a day. Though, if you really want to elevate a basic outfit, the one accessory you'll need is a choker or bandana.

Show off your arms in this sleeveless Anthropologie top ($98).

Show off your arms in this sleeveless Anthropologie top ($98).

this sleeveless Anthropologie top
$98
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
We're saying yes to this pair of distressed skinny jeans ($88).

We're saying yes to this pair of distressed skinny jeans ($88).

Blank
Distressed Skinny Jeans
$88
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Blank Distressed Denim
The only thing better than a bandana is one embellished with crystals ($160).

The only thing better than a bandana is one embellished with crystals ($160).

Fallon
Monarch Crystal-Trimmed Bandana Choker
$160
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Fallon Necklaces
Looking for a carry all to festivals? Try this Everlane backpack ($330).

Looking for a carry all to festivals? Try this Everlane backpack ($330).

Everlane
The Petra Backpack
$330
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Backpacks
We can dance all night long in these Joie suede booties ($325).

We can dance all night long in these Joie suede booties ($325).

Joie
Barlow Suede Booties
$325 $162.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Joie Boots
6 Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza
Image Source: BFA

Based on last year's street style looks at Lollapalooza, this season promises fashion-forward outfits. Break out your best vintage band tee and don't be afraid to bare your midriff in a crop top or denim cutoffs at this Chicago-based event — there's lots of skin at this festival.

This ripped tank from Topshop ($58) would be Kendall Jenner approved.

This ripped tank from Topshop ($58) would be Kendall Jenner approved.

Topshop
Women's By And Finally Slashed Metallica Tee
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Tees
Stand out in the crowd with these H&M shiny pants ($40).

Stand out in the crowd with these H&M shiny pants ($40).

H&M
Wide-leg Pants
$39.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Wide Leg Pants
When in doubt, go with a black crossbody bag to match all outfits. We love this one by Rebecca Minkoff ($245).

When in doubt, go with a black crossbody bag to match all outfits. We love this one by Rebecca Minkoff ($245).

Rebecca Minkoff
Large Suki Crossbody Bag - Brown
$245
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags
If you're in the market for new sunglasses, invest in a celeb-favorite pair by Krewe ($275).

If you're in the market for new sunglasses, invest in a celeb-favorite pair by Krewe ($275).

NET-A-PORTER.COM Sunglasses
KREWE - Conti Round-frame Acetate And Rose Gold-tone Mirrored Sunglasses - White
$275
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Sunglasses
Festival StyleSpring FashionLollapaloozaGovernors BallSpringMusic FestivalsCoachella
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds