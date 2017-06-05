6/05/17 6/05/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion What to Wear to Music Festivals An Outfit For Every Music Festival You Plan to Hit Up This Summer June 5, 2017 by Marina Liao 501 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. No matter which music festival you attend this season, the one thought on your mind is "what the heck do I wear!?" While Coachella is known to be a giant fashion hub for bloggers and celebrities, other festivals like Lollapalooza are gaining traction with their own crowd of stylish festival-goers. Everywhere you turn, there's an amazing look. At the heart of each event, however, is a very specific vibe. Coachella has long dominated the free-spirited bohemian look, but for those who are missing that three-day party in the desert, we've mapped out some outfits for various other festivals. Read on for the looks that'll guarantee you a spot on the best-dressed list at your own destination. Coachella Stagecoach Governors Ball Glastonbury Made in America Lollapalooza Image Source: Getty 1 Coachella Image Source: Getty / Mike Windle Coachella is about the fashion as much as it is about the music. Though you're guaranteed to spot a variety of Instagram-worthy looks at the festival, the winning formula exudes both bohemian and West Coast vibes. The three-day event is in the heart of the desert in Palm Springs, after all. Expect to see lots of lace, floral, and fun prints in the form of flowy frocks and the color white to dominate most outfits. Stay cool in this sheer white dress from Nasty Gal ($120). Nasty Gal $120 from nastygal.com Buy Now Comfort is key when you're standing for long periods of time at music festivals. Opt for this suede sandal from J.Crew ($118). J.Crew Lace-up suede sandals $118 $59.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Sandals Wear a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms ($42) under your sheer dress. Out From Under Solid High-Waisted Bikini Bottom $42 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties A pop of turquoise with this Noir necklace ($60) brings color to your outfit. Noir Jet Snake Necklace $60 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Noir Necklaces Protect your hair from the desert sun by wearing a floppy hat from Asos ($31). Asos Skinny Band Felt Floppy Hat $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Hats 2 Stagecoach Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison At Stagecoach, it wouldn't feel like a country music festival if you didn't see style staples like cowboy boots and denim shorts. Though you may not want to oversaturate the theme by wearing all your Southern-inspired pieces at once, you won't regret choosing one key item to show off your country roots (or love for country music) when you arrive at Indio, California. Sometimes a plain black halter top ($14) is the easiest music festival piece you need. Boohoo Zoe Pom Pom Tie Back Halter Crop $16 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Halters The "worn in" wash makes this pair of shorts by Paige ($169) feel like a vintage find. Paige Keira Short - Mayan Piecing $169 $118.30 from Paige Denim Buy Now See more Paige Shorts No visit to the South is complete without some cowboy boots ($120) Durango RD4112 Women's Boots $119.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Durango Boots No need to go all out with the accessories; a gold bangle from Kate Spade will do ($48). Kate Spade Women's 'Idiom - Good As Gold' Bangle $48 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bracelets Don't forget to pack a straw hat ($39) when you head to Stagecoach. Hinge Women's Paper Straw Cowboy Hat - Beige $39 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Hinge Hats 3 Governors Ball Image Source: BFA Governors Ball is a playground for all types of eclectic festival styles, so you can't go wrong with any outfit you choose. To make yourself stand out from the crowd, try incorporating that Spring trend you've been dying to try, like off-the-shoulder necklines or daytime lingerie. You're in New York City and anything goes. Stun in an embellished sheer Needle & Thread tulle top ($225). Needle & Thread Petal Embellished Tulle Top - Beige $225 $158 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Needle & Thread Shortsleeve Tops You can wear this slip dress ($190) with everything. Raey Deep-V silk slip dress $190 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Raey Day Dresses You're ready to dance it out in this Western-style boot by Splendid ($70). Splendid Women's Lakota Western Bootie -Beige $158 $69.95 from DSW Buy Now See more Splendid Boots Cinch together your outfit with a beige H&M skinny belt ($6). H&M Braided Belt $5.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Belts 4 Glastonbury Image Source: Getty / Martin Fraser We have Coachella; the English have Glastonbury. The five-day festival in England means you have plenty of chances to wear (and Instagram) your best outfits. Take a note from style stars Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller, who both frequent this event, and pack your best leather jacket along with a pair of kickass boots. An edgy look is the way to go with the Glastonbury crowd. Everyone needs a leather jacket and we've got our eyes on this one from Madewell ($498). Madewell Ultimate Leather Motorcycle Jacket $498 from Madewell Buy Now See more Madewell Leather Jackets You can wear this Topshop striped tee ($28) long after music festival season ends. Topshop Women's Stripe Boxy Tee $28 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Tees If you consider your ultrashort denim days over, try this elevated cuff style by 7 For All Mankind ($169). 7 For All Mankind Roll Shorts $169 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more 7 For All Mankind Shorts You'll want to take your trusty Chloé crossbody bag ($1,990) everywhere. Chloé Mini Hudson shoulder bag $1,990 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Chloé Satchels Forget the straw hat for Glastonbury; choose a white wool fedora like this Rag & Bone one instead ($225). Rag & Bone Floppy-Brim Wool Felt Fedora Hat $225 $135 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Hats These rain boots from Michael Kors ($285) are ones you can wear daily. MICHAEL Michael Kors Charm Stretch Rain Boot, Black $285 $142 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Boots Because the rain boot has a high shaft, you'll need a pair of cozy over-the-knee socks from Asos ($11). Gipsy 2 Pack Over The Knee Socks $11 from Asos Buy Now See more Gipsy Socks 5 Made in America Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner Made in America, which is held in Philadelphia, calls for a more causal dress code. Meaning you can wear your favorite jeans — thanks to the moderate temperatures in September — and top and call it a day. Though, if you really want to elevate a basic outfit, the one accessory you'll need is a choker or bandana. Show off your arms in this sleeveless Anthropologie top ($98). this sleeveless Anthropologie top $98 from anthropologie.com Buy Now We're saying yes to this pair of distressed skinny jeans ($88). Blank Distressed Skinny Jeans $88 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Blank Distressed Denim The only thing better than a bandana is one embellished with crystals ($160). Fallon Monarch Crystal-Trimmed Bandana Choker $160 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Fallon Necklaces Looking for a carry all to festivals? Try this Everlane backpack ($330). Everlane The Petra Backpack $330 from Everlane Buy Now See more Everlane Backpacks We can dance all night long in these Joie suede booties ($325). Joie Barlow Suede Booties $325 $162.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Joie Boots 6 Lollapalooza Image Source: BFA Based on last year's street style looks at Lollapalooza, this season promises fashion-forward outfits. Break out your best vintage band tee and don't be afraid to bare your midriff in a crop top or denim cutoffs at this Chicago-based event — there's lots of skin at this festival. This ripped tank from Topshop ($58) would be Kendall Jenner approved. Topshop Women's By And Finally Slashed Metallica Tee $58 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Tees Stand out in the crowd with these H&M shiny pants ($40). H&M Wide-leg Pants $39.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Wide Leg Pants When in doubt, go with a black crossbody bag to match all outfits. We love this one by Rebecca Minkoff ($245). Rebecca Minkoff Large Suki Crossbody Bag - Brown $245 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags If you're in the market for new sunglasses, invest in a celeb-favorite pair by Krewe ($275). NET-A-PORTER.COM Sunglasses KREWE - Conti Round-frame Acetate And Rose Gold-tone Mirrored Sunglasses - White $275 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Sunglasses