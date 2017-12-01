This Is Everything Our Editors Want For the Holidays

While we're thoughtfully considering all the loved ones on our nice list, we're leaving some extra room for our own wish lists (because we've been good this year, too). Here, you'll find a mix of must haves from our editors, who come well-versed in December's latest launches, cool (and affordable!) finds, and maybe the stuff you didn't even know you needed till now. But, like a cup of hot chocolate, there are also the month's necessities inside: the perfect holiday party outfit, the quintessential puffer, and a boot that'll get you through even the snowiest days ahead in style.



75 Fashion Gifts to Add to Your Wish List STAT Related

Read on and shop a little something for yourself — go on, you deserve it, too.