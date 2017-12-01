Winter Shopping Guide | Dec. 2017
This Is Everything Our Editors Want For the Holidays
While we're thoughtfully considering all the loved ones on our nice list, we're leaving some extra room for our own wish lists (because we've been good this year, too). Here, you'll find a mix of must haves from our editors, who come well-versed in December's latest launches, cool (and affordable!) finds, and maybe the stuff you didn't even know you needed till now. But, like a cup of hot chocolate, there are also the month's necessities inside: the perfect holiday party outfit, the quintessential puffer, and a boot that'll get you through even the snowiest days ahead in style.
Read on and shop a little something for yourself — go on, you deserve it, too.
Harvey Faircloth Military Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
$475
THE FIFTH LOCKET LONG SLEEVE TOP metallic black
A$69.95
from BNKR
Hayett Lug Sole Zipper Boot with Pearls
$750
from Need Supply Co.
Women's Double-Circle Python Small Bag
$3,250
from Barneys New York
Small Monkey Earrings
$175
Solid and Striped - The Nina Belted Ribbed Stretch-knit Swimsuit - Sky blue
$180
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Pansy Appliquéd Ribbed Wool-blend Beanie - Black
$150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
