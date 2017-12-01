 Skip Nav
This Is Everything Our Editors Want For the Holidays

While we're thoughtfully considering all the loved ones on our nice list, we're leaving some extra room for our own wish lists (because we've been good this year, too). Here, you'll find a mix of must haves from our editors, who come well-versed in December's latest launches, cool (and affordable!) finds, and maybe the stuff you didn't even know you needed till now. But, like a cup of hot chocolate, there are also the month's necessities inside: the perfect holiday party outfit, the quintessential puffer, and a boot that'll get you through even the snowiest days ahead in style.

Read on and shop a little something for yourself — go on, you deserve it, too.

Madewell
Face It Earrings
$34
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Madewell Earrings
shopbop.com Fur Coats
Harvey Faircloth Military Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
$475
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Fur Coats
BNKR Longsleeve Tops
THE FIFTH LOCKET LONG SLEEVE TOP metallic black
A$69.95
from BNKR
Buy Now See more BNKR Longsleeve Tops
Kate Spade
Night sky dot midi dress
$498
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Dresses
Elizabeth and James 200 Series Watch
$200
from shop.elizabethandjames.us
Buy Now
H&M
Draped Dress
$54.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
embellished one from & Other Stories
$29
from stories.com
Buy Now
3.1 Phillip Lim
Hayett Lug Sole Zipper Boot with Pearls
$750
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Boots
This one
$380
from fortyfiveten.com
Buy Now
The Row
Women's Double-Circle Python Small Bag
$3,250
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more The Row Shoulder Bags
Tibi
Luxe Tweed Easton Tie Pants
$495
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Pants
this one from Aritzia
$375
from us.aritzia.com
Buy Now
this wool one from Waltz
$228
from waltzstudio.com
Buy Now
Waltz's matching jersey pullover
$228
from waltzstudio.com
Buy Now
these boots in black
$169
from shoesofprey.com
Buy Now
Oscar de la Renta
Small Monkey Earrings
$175
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta Earrings
H&M
Padded Jacket with Hood
$59.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Jackets
Kate Spade
Pearl embellished sweater
$198
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Sweaters
crackle gold boots from Aska
$495
from askacollection.com
Buy Now
Fendi
Triplette
$1,870
from Fendi
Buy Now See more Fendi Bags
Keepsake
Shooting Star Jumpsuit
$205
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Keepsake Pants
NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Solid and Striped - The Nina Belted Ribbed Stretch-knit Swimsuit - Sky blue
$180
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Zara Shimmery Jacquard Crossover Dress
$119
from zara.com
Buy Now
Vans
Sk8 hi Dx high-top trainers
$69
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Acne Studios
Pansy Appliquéd Ribbed Wool-blend Beanie - Black
$150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Hats
silk tops
$328
from morgan-lane.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionWinter FashionMust HavesGift GuideWinterHolidayShopping
