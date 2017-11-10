 Skip Nav
Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
Fashion Interview
This Madewell Collaboration Is the Answer to "What to Wear?" All Winter
Winter Fashion
Our Editors' November Must Haves Are the Holiday Gifts You'll Want to Give Yourself
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Easy Winter Travel Outfits That Won't Give You a Packing Headache

Packing Fall/Winter clothes for a trip isn't a nuisance if you know what pieces to bring. Sure, the clothes are bulkier than your Summer slips and cotton shorts, but the good news is you can rewear certain pieces like jeans and jackets. This cuts down on how many items you have to bring and forces you to pick favorites. We know, it's hard. We find ourselves constantly debating which boot to pack and if we really need six different sweaters.

This season, however, we're vowing to skip the headache of packing by planning out our outfits. Ahead, we came up with 15 easy travel looks that are both functional and stylish. The next time you're stuck on ideas, just take a look at what your favorite street style stars wore.

Related
Here's What to Pack For Every Type of Travel Weather
Always pack a sweatshirt or hoodie with you when you're traveling for an added layer of warmth. We like to wear ours onto the plane because it always gets a little chilly.
If you're planning to pack a dress in your suitcase, a turtleneck or long-sleeved tee is great for wearing underneath. And forget the heels; sneakers will take you anywhere you need to go in comfort and style.
Flying into a city for a fancy event? You'll probably want to pack one or two statement pieces in your luggage. Our first pick would be an eye-catching shoe and then a bag. These pieces easily dress up any outfit.
If you're flying to the East Coast, you'll definitely want to bring a coat. Instead of packing away this heavy item, wear it onto the plane. You'll end up saving a lot more space in your luggage — and you'll be warm once you land.
Find a top you don't wear often and bring it with you on the trip. This will not only increase your likelihood of finally wearing the piece but also give you a chance to debut something new.
It's hard to imagine a more iconic coat print than leopard. It's back season after season, so you'll never go wrong with this pick while packing.
Not a fan of jeans when traveling? Our solution is to pack tights you can wear under your dresses. They don't take up that much room, and it's perfect for business meetings or more formal social gatherings.
If you're flying in from somewhere warm, you can always make those pieces work for the cooler temps. Our favorite hack is layering a dress over jeans.
So you can only bring one coat on your trip? Our classic pick would be the trench. This season, find one in a patent or vinyl material to give it an updated look.
We can't talk about packing for Fall and Winter without mentioning sweaters. They tend to take up the most room in your suitcase, so limit yourself to a few favorite pieces.
A leather jacket is perfect if where you're going is in between seasons.
Don't forget about the cold-weather accessories! A nice glove or scarf will go a long way.
We always suggest packing one comfortable outfit, whether that's a head-to-toe sweatshirt and sweatpants look or leggings with an oversize sweater. You can look forward to lounging in something a little more cozy than jeans after those holiday meals.
Celebrities always travel with their favorite bags, so don't be afraid to bring yours along for the trip too. Pick one in a neutral color to go with all your outfits.
All-black outfits are the no-fail stylish looks no matter where you go. If you want packing to be a breeze and not worry about mixing and matching, just bring all black items.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Winter FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToTravel StyleWinterStreet StyleFallFall Fashion
Holiday Fashion
Tess Holliday Is the Face of This Glam Holiday Collection, and Hot DAMN, She Looks Good
by Victoria Messina
Lauren Conrad's Kohl's Collection Holiday 2017
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad's Kohl's Holiday Collection Is Here — See What's on Her Shopping List
by Rebecca Brown
Comfortable Outfit Ideas
Street Style
20 Outfits to Wear Out Now — and Nap in Later
by Samantha Sutton
Taylor Swift Backward Sweater
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Turned Her Twisted Sweater From 2014 Into a Fan Phenomenon
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Kate Spade Bags
Gift Guide
We're in Love — These 12 Kate Spade Bags Are at the Top of Our Wish Lists This Year
by Krista Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds