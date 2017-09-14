Zara Tindall Is the 1 Royal With a Wardrobe Bolder Than Kate Middleton's

Zara Tindall (formerly Zara Phillips) is a British equestrian, so you might have spotted her in uniform at various events. But when she's not competing, the 36-year-old, who's the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is dazzling alongside the royal family. While she doesn't have an official title, Zara hangs with Kate Middleton, attending the same weddings as the duchess along with the Royal Ascot. Her 2011 nuptials to rugby player Mike Tindall were highly publicized (she wore a considerably classic Stewart Parvin gown).

While Zara's an athlete through and through, you'll find that when she practices dressing for the occasion, her eye for style is pertinent. Zara can easily pull off printed coats and fabulous sundresses with avant-garde fascinators some might consider wacky. But that's just Zara's notable appeal when it comes to fashion — there is no tricky trend she won't embrace. Team that up with a collection of luxe designer bags and shoes and the result is a signature look that turns heads. Read on to see what we mean.