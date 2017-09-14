 Skip Nav
Zara Tindall Is the 1 Royal With a Wardrobe Bolder Than Kate Middleton's

Zara Tindall (formerly Zara Phillips) is a British equestrian, so you might have spotted her in uniform at various events. But when she's not competing, the 36-year-old, who's the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is dazzling alongside the royal family. While she doesn't have an official title, Zara hangs with Kate Middleton, attending the same weddings as the duchess along with the Royal Ascot. Her 2011 nuptials to rugby player Mike Tindall were highly publicized (she wore a considerably classic Stewart Parvin gown).

While Zara's an athlete through and through, you'll find that when she practices dressing for the occasion, her eye for style is pertinent. Zara can easily pull off printed coats and fabulous sundresses with avant-garde fascinators some might consider wacky. But that's just Zara's notable appeal when it comes to fashion — there is no tricky trend she won't embrace. Team that up with a collection of luxe designer bags and shoes and the result is a signature look that turns heads. Read on to see what we mean.

Zara's Equestrian Look Is Always Polished With a Top Hat
She Wears Summer-Appropriate Knee-Length Dresses For the Royal Ascot
We Loved This Cobalt Blue Number From 2017
Zara and Kate Both Know That Mom Time Calls For Comfortable Denim
Zara's a Fan of Luxe Materials
She Owns the Most Colorful Fascinators
And She Matches Them to Her Bags
There's No Shape or Color Too Wild For Zara
She Wore This Checked Design to the Magic Millions Race Day in 2017
And This Amazing Leopard Hat to the Royal Ascot in 2007!
Zara Owns Thigh-High Leather Boots
And the Brightest Structural Bags
She Coordinates Them With the Details on Her Hats
And Always Wears Dresses With an Extra Splash of Color
Zara Pays Attention to the Little Details
Zara Has a Coat in Every Shade of Red
She Even Stands Out in Darker Tones
And She Knows That Cherry Red Is the Best Color to Complement White and Black
Zara Plays With Proportions
Yellow Is Her Power Color
She Often Wears the Shade on Bright Minidresses
And Doesn't Mind a Print Here or There Either
Zara's Maternity Style Included Glamorous Gowns
She's Got Flashy Sunglasses With Trendy Details
And Sophisticated Numbers Coco Chanel Would Approve Of
Zara Keeps Functional, Neutral Coats in Rotation at All Times
She Knows Every Lady Needs a Khaki-Colored Trench
And an Edgier Version With Leather Piping
Zara Marries the Shape of Her Hat With the Print on Her Dress in Perfect Harmony
Turquoise and Plum Are an Easy Color Combination For Her to Pull Off
Zara Wore a Custom Stewart Parvin Gown on Her Wedding Day in 2011
