 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
Cannes Film Festival
Stars Packed Their Best Outfits For the Cannes Film Festival
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
The Royals
The 1 Reason Pippa Middleton Won't Choose a Wedding Gown Like Kate's
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended

Every season is wedding season, and when it comes to style, who better to seek a little guest-spiration from than the first lady of fascinators, the Duchess of Cambridge. From college student to future queen, Kate has rocked many different looks at her friends' big days, and although some of them are perhaps best consigned to the history books, most are features in a masterclass on wedding-guest wow. Read on to take a look.

Related
13 Kate Middleton Looks That Will Remind You of a Very Specific Disney Princess
The 27 Best Hats Kate Middleton's Ever Worn
60 Style Lessons Kate Middleton Taught Us That We'll Never Forget

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate Middleton FashionKate MiddletonCelebrity StyleWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Pippa Middleton
by Dominique Astorino
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Workout
Pippa Middleton
by Perri Konecky
Beach Pudding Cup Recipe
Get the Dish
This Sunny Dessert Is Like a Beachy Vacation in a Cup
by Brandi Milloy
Long Hairstyles
by Lauren Levinson
How Did Twin Peaks End?
Twin Peaks
by Andrea Reiher
Most Popular Boy Names 2017
Baby Names
by Laura Lifshitz
Ayesha Curry's Key Lime Pie With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
ayesha curry
by Brandi Milloy
How Can I Save Money on Fitness Classes?
Budget Tips
by Alicia McElhaney
Hannah Bronfman Wedding Style Pictures
Hannah Bronfman
by Marina Liao
Mulan Mu Shu Pork Recipe
Food Video
Let's Get Down to Business to Cook Mulan's Mu Shu Pork
by Megan Lutz
How Much Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Worth?
The Royals
by Annie Gabillet
The Best Telenovela Theme Songs
Nostalgia
14 Novela Theme Songs That You Will Never (Ever!) Forget
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds