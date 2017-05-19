Kate Middleton's Wedding Guest Dresses
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
Photo 1 of 13
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
Every season is wedding season, and when it comes to style, who better to seek a little guest-spiration from than the first lady of fascinators, the Duchess of Cambridge. From college student to future queen, Kate has rocked many different looks at her friends' big days, and although some of them are perhaps best consigned to the history books, most are features in a masterclass on wedding-guest wow. Read on to take a look.