When It Comes to Off-Duty Style, Zendaya Says Her Outfits "Don't Even Have to Match"

In case you didn't know, Zendaya is a fashion queen. She has mastered the art of dressing for television appearances, movie premieres, award shows — pretty much any red carpet event (remember her Met Gala look?). Last year, she even added the title of designer to her blossoming résumé by launching her own fashion line, Daya by Zendaya. And now, just in time for the holidays, she has created a capsule collection with Aqua. But even someone as stylish as her would surely take a break from designing/rocking designer pieces and slip into a pair of baggy sweats, right? Maybe even sneakers?

We caught up with Zendaya at her Bloomingdale's holiday window unveiling event and had the chance to discuss loungewear. "I don't have a style when I'm off duty," she said. "It's just very comfortable, anything that feels good. I don't care if it even matches, just something soft."

It won't take you long to figure out what she means. Peruse her Instagram account, and you'll see the star often wears cool kicks and cozy graphic t-shirts. She doesn't stick to a strict dress code like she does for formal events. Zendaya just wears what she wants. In fact, her photos contain a host of ideas for how to dress casually like a Hollywood starlet would. Read on to see some of the style tips we pulled from her snaps.