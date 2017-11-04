 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
Cardio Workouts
A Killer 30-Minute Treadmill Workout That Will Whip You Into Shape

No-Run Cardio Workout | Video

At-Home Cardio — No Running Required!

You don't need any equipment to get your cardio on. Heck, you don't even need to run to get your heart rate up. With this workout, you can burn major calories in your living room with 20 minutes of cardio.

We provide modifications for all the exercises, so if you're new to working out, we've got you covered. Or you can modify this workout by going through the series once for a heart-thumping 10-minute workout — just don't skip the cooldown. If you're following the 2-Week Tone-Up Plan, challenge yourself to do the 10-exercise series twice (by replaying the workout before the cooldown). Now, grab a bottle of water, press play, and get ready to sweat.

We made a printable version of this workout, too! Just in case you want to take it to the gym.

Related
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan

Pin For Later

On Anna: Heroine Sport
On Dre: Ultracor and Kira Grace
On Kaycee: Manduka and Lululemon
Shoes: Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
Join the conversation
2-Week Tone-UpNo-Equipment Cardio WorkoutsIntermediate WorkoutsClass Fitsugar20-minute WorkoutsCardio WorkoutsFitness VideoWorkouts
Class Fitsugar
This 30-Minute Dance Cardio Workout Feels Like a Party
by Anna Renderer
30-Minute Workout With Anna Victoria
Class Fitsugar
Get Ready For a Fun Full-Body Burner With Anna Victoria
by Anna Renderer
Couple's Figure Skating Routine to "The Sound of Silence"
Fitness Video
This Haunting Figure Skating Routine Makes You Feel the Music in Your Bones
by Brinton Parker
10-Minute HIIT Workout
Class Fitsugar
The Best 10-Minute High-Intensity Workout
by Anna Renderer
10-Minute Cardio Barre Workout
Class Fitsugar
Add Some Cardio to Your Barre Workout For the Best Burn Ever
by Anna Renderer
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds