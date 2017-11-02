7 Days of Workouts to Ensure You Never Skip a Day

There's a lot of things that can stand in the way of you getting to the gym, but that doesn't mean you have to give up on exercise. These 10-minute workouts can be done anywhere, anytime. We've put together seven of our favorite fitness videos, which means you won't go a single day without giving your body the love it deserves. From a fun dance-cardio party to some serious HIIT, we've got you covered for the next week. All you have to do is show up.

Note: if you find that you are too sore to do the plan laid out here, swap any of the videos out for this gentle yoga sequence instead.