 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
A How-to For Crafting the Ultimate Weight-Loss Salad
Bob Harper
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Bob Harper Says You Must Do These 3 Things
Healthy Recipes
30 Classic Comfort Foods Lightened Up
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Days of Workouts to Ensure You Never Skip a Day

There's a lot of things that can stand in the way of you getting to the gym, but that doesn't mean you have to give up on exercise. These 10-minute workouts can be done anywhere, anytime. We've put together seven of our favorite fitness videos, which means you won't go a single day without giving your body the love it deserves. From a fun dance-cardio party to some serious HIIT, we've got you covered for the next week. All you have to do is show up.

Note: if you find that you are too sore to do the plan laid out here, swap any of the videos out for this gentle yoga sequence instead.

Related
5 Barre Workouts You Can Do at Home
No Running Required: 10-Minute At-Home Cardio Sweat Session
Bye-Bye, Bra Bulge! Your 10-Minute Workout
10-Minute Jumping Workout to Burn Major Calories
10 Minutes to Your Flattest Belly Ever
Kick Out the Jams and Torch the Fat With This Dance Workout
The Best 10-Minute High-Intensity Workout
Stay Flexible and Injury-Free With 10 Minutes of Stretching
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
10-minute WorkoutsIntermediate WorkoutsHome WorkoutsArm ExercisesAb ExercisesBack ExercisesLeg ExercisesWorkouts
Healthy Recipes
30 Classic Comfort Foods Lightened Up
by Michele Foley
Dumbbell Lunge
Inner Thigh Exercises
Sculpt Your Butt, Legs, and Arms With This 1 Dumbbell Move
by Jenny Sugar
HIIT Workout For All Levels
Workouts
No Matter How Tired You Feel, You Have Time For This Fat-Blasting Workout
by Leta Shy
Best Dumbbell Arm Exercises
Beginner Fitness Tips
12 Best Dumbbell Exercises For Strong, Chiseled Arms
by Jenny Sugar
Best Bodyweight Arm Exercises
Arm Exercises
The 29 Best Bodyweight Exercises For Stronger, Leaner, Toned Arms
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds