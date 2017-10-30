 Skip Nav
A Truly Beginner Yoga Sequence

"I'm not flexible enough" is one of the most common reasons people say they won't come to my yoga class. But that's the whole point of doing yoga — to loosen up tight muscles, increase flexibility, and feel more open. Here's the perfect 10-pose yoga sequence to start warming up those tense and rigid muscles. Take these poses deeper as your body feels ready, and aim to do this sequence at least three times a week to start noticing a difference in your flexibility.

Relaxed Standing Forward Bend
Wide Squat
Cat
Cow
Relaxed Down Dog
Modified Seated Forward Bend
Seated Flag Spinal Twist
Modified Wide Straddle
Sphinx
Lying Spinal Twist
