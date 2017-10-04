10-Minute Arms and Abs Barre Workout
It's Arms and Abs Day With This 10-Minute Barre Workout
This workout is short, but the burn is big! In just 10 minutes, your arms will be toast and your abs will burn. FlyBarre instructor Brandon Goodman keeps the pace quick so you have no chance of getting bored. Grab a set of light weights, between one and three pounds, and a mat. If you don't have weights, no worries. This workout is effective without them too.
