 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You're Running and Aren't Losing Weight, Try This
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Beginner Fitness Tips
Should You Be Worried About Your Beet-Red Face?

20-Minute Arms and Abs Workout With Weights

20-Minute Flat-Belly and Toned-Arms Workout

schWe like to think of this workout as a two-for-one! We're going to work your abs and arms with a bunch of multitasking moves that target both areas and more. If you're new to working out, don't worry. We offer beginner modifications for all the exercises throughout the video. Grab a set of dumbbells between five and 10 pounds, and get ready to feel the burn. Here's a printable PDF version of the workout so you can take it to the gym.

Related
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan

Pin For Later

On Anna: BodyLanguage
On Brittany: Puma, Koral, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
On Kaycee: BodyLanguage, Lululemon, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
Manduka mats and Corkcicle bottles
Join the conversation
January Jump-Start WorkoutsGet Fit 2017Intermediate WorkoutsDumbbell WorkoutsArm WorkoutsClass Fitsugar20-minute WorkoutsFitness VideoWorkoutsNew Year's ResolutionsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
Class Fitsugar
This Is a Killer 30-Minute Calorie-Torching Bodyweight Workout
by Anna Renderer
20-Minute HIIT Workout
Class Fitsugar
20 Minutes and Done! Full-Body HIIT Workout
by Anna Renderer
2-Week Workout Plan
Workouts
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan
by Susi May
Thigh Exercises For Women
Fitness Video
5 Moves to Trim Your Thighs
by Anna Renderer
Best Pool Exercises to Burn Calories
Fitness Video
Burn Major Calories While Staying Cool in the Pool
by Anna Renderer
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds