20-Minute Flat-Belly and Toned-Arms Workout

schWe like to think of this workout as a two-for-one! We're going to work your abs and arms with a bunch of multitasking moves that target both areas and more. If you're new to working out, don't worry. We offer beginner modifications for all the exercises throughout the video. Grab a set of dumbbells between five and 10 pounds, and get ready to feel the burn. Here's a printable PDF version of the workout so you can take it to the gym.

Pin For Later