Boost Your Metabolism With This At-Home HIIT Workout

This workout, not including the warmup, is only four moves. Easy peasy, right? Well, each move is a killer and designed to keep your heart rate up while working your entire body. You will do four rounds of the HIIT workout, performing each move for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds before moving to the next exercise. And let us remind you, HIIT workouts are designed for you to push yourself and go at 90 percent of your personal max (emphasis on personal, you be the judge of your exertion level using the RPE scale).

Best of all you don't need any equipment other than a timer; we suggest downloading the Simple Interval Timer app. It's free and easy to use.

Warmup

Do light cardio for three minutes alternating between these three exercises:

Jumping jacks — clap your hands overhead as you jump your legs wide

High knees — lift your knees to your waist as you run in place

Butt kickers — run in place kicking your butt with your heels

Then, do two minutes of dynamic stretching:

Alternating backward lunge and side stretch — to stretch the hip flexors and warm up the torso

Alternating front kicks — to stretch the hamstrings

Walkouts — to stretch your calves and activate your core

The Workout