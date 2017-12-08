 Skip Nav
Why the Menstrual Cup Makes It So Much Easier to Work Out on My Period
Boost Your Metabolism With This At-Home HIIT Workout

This workout, not including the warmup, is only four moves. Easy peasy, right? Well, each move is a killer and designed to keep your heart rate up while working your entire body. You will do four rounds of the HIIT workout, performing each move for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds before moving to the next exercise. And let us remind you, HIIT workouts are designed for you to push yourself and go at 90 percent of your personal max (emphasis on personal, you be the judge of your exertion level using the RPE scale).

Best of all you don't need any equipment other than a timer; we suggest downloading the Simple Interval Timer app. It's free and easy to use.

Warmup

Do light cardio for three minutes alternating between these three exercises:

  • Jumping jacks — clap your hands overhead as you jump your legs wide
  • High knees — lift your knees to your waist as you run in place
  • Butt kickers — run in place kicking your butt with your heels

Then, do two minutes of dynamic stretching:

The Workout

180 Jump
Under the Fence and Kick
Lunge Skip
Jump Shot
GIF WorkoutsHIIT WorkoutsIntermediate WorkoutsBodyweight WorkoutsGIFFull-body Workouts20-minute WorkoutsWorkoutsStrength Training
