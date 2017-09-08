 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Easy 150-Calorie Snacks — They're All Completely Vegan!
stretching
These Are the Hip Stretches Your Body Needs Stat
Shopping Guide
You'll Want This Star Wars Line of Fitness Gear to Use the Force on Your Core

30-Minute Cardio Dance Workout

This 30-Minute Dance Cardio Workout Feels Like a Party

Ain't no party like a cardio dance party, especially when you're working out with Nicole Steen! A cardio dance expert at Equinox, she knows how to keep you moving. This workout is so fun, you'll likely forget you're working out. Press play and get ready to shake it! And be sure to check out Nicole's Latin dance workout for 30 more minutes of fun.

Wardrobe Credit:
On Anna: Sweaty Betty top and bra, Terez tights and Under Armour shoes
On Nicole: Seafolly outfit and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) shoes
On Kaycee:Knixwear bra, 7 'Til Midnight Tanks, Body Language Sportswear tights and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) shoes
Corkcicle water bottle
Beginner Workouts30-minute WorkoutsClass FitsugarDance WorkoutsCardio WorkoutsWorkouts
