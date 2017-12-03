 Skip Nav
A Kickass Cardio Workout With Weights — Yeah, You're Going to Sweat!
30-Minute Cardio Workout With Weights

A Kickass Cardio Workout With Weights — Yeah, You're Going to Sweat!

Grab a pair of free weights, and get ready to torch calories with this challenging at-home cardio workout from trainer Danielle Pascente, creator of the Kick-Ass Training Guides. We offer modifications, too, so you can work out with us no matter your fitness level. Don't have weights? No worries! This workout will still be quite effective without them.

Credits: On Anna: Athleta top, Roxy tights, and Dr. Scholl's shoes; On Danielle: Tantris outfit and APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) shoes; On Rachel: Reebok top, Show Me Your Mumu tights, and APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) shoes; Manduka mats and Cheeky water bottles
