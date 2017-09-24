Try Demi Lovato's Workout With This 30-Minute Sweat Sesh

We're big fans of Demi Lovato, and after working out with her trainer, Kim Glass, we're big fans of her, too. As a former Olympian — she won silver playing indoor volleyball — Kim knows a lot about working out the entire body efficiently and effectively. Grab a set of medium weights and two towels to use as gliders (or paper plates if you're working out on carpeting). And the answer is yes — everyone in this workout is sporting gear from Demi's line for Fabletics.

