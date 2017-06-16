 Skip Nav
Latin Dance Workout For Your Living Room (So You Can Dance Like Nobody's Watching)
30-Minute Latin Dance Workout

Latin Dance Workout For Your Living Room (So You Can Dance Like Nobody's Watching)

A great dance workout lifts your spirits while torching calories, and Latin dance definitely fits that bill. Equinox instructor Nicole Steen leads this high energy dance class — she will keep you smiling as you sweat. Plus, you might just learn some new moves. So lace up your dancing shoes, press play, and get ready to bring the heat.

On Anna: Under Armour top, Asics tights, and Under Armour shoes
On Kaycee: Lululemon top , Under Armour tights , and Under Armour shoes
