Get Ready For a Fun Full-Body Burner With Anna Victoria

If you follow Anna Victoria on Instagram for fitness motivation, get ready to take it a step further and actually work out with her with this Class FitSugar video. It's 30 minutes long, you don't need any equipment, and it's fun. So get your sweat on with us, then check out Anna Victoria's website for more fun workouts.

On Anna R.: Eleven by Venus Williams top and Goldsheep tights

On Anna V.: Onzie top and Flexilexi tights

On Brittany: Reebok bra top and Cotton On Body tights

All shoes by Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

Yeti Yoga mats

