 Skip Nav
Vegan
Lose Weight With These 50+ Protein-Packed Vegan Breakfasts
Full Body Workouts
CrossFit-Inspired 200-Rep Bodyweight Workout
Workout Clothes
Laverne Cox Is the New Face of Ivy Park, Because There's Still Good Left in the World

30-Minute Workout With Anna Victoria

Get Ready For a Fun Full-Body Burner With Anna Victoria

If you follow Anna Victoria on Instagram for fitness motivation, get ready to take it a step further and actually work out with her with this Class FitSugar video. It's 30 minutes long, you don't need any equipment, and it's fun. So get your sweat on with us, then check out Anna Victoria's website for more fun workouts.

On Anna R.: Eleven by Venus Williams top and Goldsheep tights
On Anna V.: Onzie top and Flexilexi tights
On Brittany: Reebok bra top and Cotton On Body tights
All shoes by Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
Yeti Yoga mats
Join the conversation
Intermediate WorkoutsBodyweight Workouts30-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsClass FitsugarWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
Class Fitsugar
Total-Body Super Tabata — Get Ready to Sweat!
by Anna Renderer sponsored by Asics
10-Minute HIIT Workout
Class Fitsugar
The Best 10-Minute High-Intensity Workout
by Anna Renderer
30-Minute Abs and Butt Workout
Class Fitsugar
Tone Your Abs and Booty With This Fast-Paced, Fun Workout
by Anna Renderer
30-Minute Pilates Cardio Workout
Class Fitsugar
The Ultimate 30-Minute Cardio Pilates Burner!
by Anna Renderer
Low-Impact Workout | 30-Minute Video
Class Fitsugar
Torch Calories With This Low-Impact High-Intensity Workout
by Susi May
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds