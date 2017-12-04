 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Sophie Dropped 35 Pounds in Less Than 1 Year Following This Popular Fitness Program
Thanksgiving
Ease Your Digestion With These Simple Stretches
Bob Harper
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Bob Harper Says You Must Do These 3 Things
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk

35-Pound Weight Loss

Sophie Dropped 35 Pounds in Less Than 1 Year Following This Popular Fitness Program

Gaining weight happens for a lot of different reasons. Take Sophie Austin, who got comfortable in a new relationship and ended up gaining over 40 pounds in less than two years. Despite the fact that she was still going to the gym, something was not working.

"In January 2017, I decided enough was enough and it was time to start training for me again, to stop just copying [my boyfriend] and to take control of my workouts and eating," she told POPSUGAR. Since she'd had success with the BBG program in the past, she started that up again. "I followed it strictly for 12 weeks and lost the majority of my weight. I was 12 stone 1 [169 pounds] when I started my journey and I'm now sitting at around 9 stone 9 [135 pounds]." Gone were the days of copying her boyfriend's strength-training-only workouts and matching his meals to a T.

Related
Find Out What Popular Workout Program Jenn Did to Transform Her Body

Along with BBG, Sophie also followed a high-protein, low-carb diet. She was also "drinking so much water to keep herself hydrated." After losing her initial weight in April of this year, Sophie focused on building muscle. "I have increased carbs to every meal and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. I eat around six times a day, all balanced meals of carbs, proteins, and fat."

A post shared by A🦁DoesntLose💤OverTheOpinionOf🐏 (@sophieaustin93) on

Here's a typical day of food for Sophie:

Breakfast: oatmeal with blueberries
11 a.m.: chicken, rice, and a vegetable
Noon: (before the gym) protein shake with an apple and a tablespoon of peanut butter
3 p.m.: (post-workout) steak, sweet potato, and another vegetable
Dinner: salmon with spinach and tomatoes, or a chicken salad; she tries to avoid carbs with dinner
Before bed: bowl of Coco Pops or Greek yogurt with cinnamon and a 38-calorie Cadbury's Fudge Hot Chocolate

As for her workouts, Sophie shares, "I now train different body parts each day. Monday is leg day, Tuesday back, Wednesday legs again, Thursday arms and shoulders, and Friday chest and bum. I like to add a couple of booty exercises each day, though, as I really want to build this area!"

Related
This Is What 3 Rounds of BBG Looks Like (Spoiler Alert: It's Amazing!)

For anyone else starting out on a fitness journey, Sophie has a little advice. "Nothing comes easy. You have to be committed and dedicated. If you stick to it and believe in yourself, you will see the results you want." She committed — and look at her results. If she can do it, so can you!

Image Source: Sophie Austin
Join the conversation
Before And After Weight LossPopsugar InterviewsBbgWeight LossStrength Training
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Build to a Push-Up, This Is the Modification You Should Be Doing
by Michele Foley
When to Use Light and Heavy Weights
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Weightlifting Technique That Will Change Your Body
by Michael De Medeiros
What Are the Best Arm Exercises?
Arm Exercises
Arm Day Will Leave You Sore as Hell If You Include These 25 Moves
by Jenny Sugar
Simple CrossFit Workout
beginner workouts
The Ultimate Arm, Abs, and Butt Bodyweight Workout
by Jenny Sugar
100-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation | Christine Carlos
Healthy Living
After Feeling "Too Big" to Play With Her Daughter, Christine Lost 100 Pounds in 1 Year
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds