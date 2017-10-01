Your Going to Love This 40-Minute "Tone You All Over" Workout

Tone your entire body with this mix of cardio, bodyweight, and dumbbell exercises from LA-based celebrity trainer Jenn Glysson. She leads an intense workout, but offers modifications for all the moves. Be sure to check out her digital workout guides for more at-home workouts.

On Anna: Zen Fuego top, Sweaty Betty tights, and Puma shoes

On Jenn: Adidas tights and shoes

On Chelsea: Show Me Your Mumu Outfit and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) shoes

Jenn and Chelsea's mats: Yoga Design Labs

Anna's: MatManduka

Corkcicle water bottles

