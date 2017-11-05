 Skip Nav
I Make These 4 Recipes Every Sunday to Help With Weight Loss
Your Weekly Workout Schedule Is Here — With Printables and Everything!
CrossFit-Inspired 200-Rep Bodyweight Workout

500-Calorie Cardio Boxing Workout

Get Seriously Cut and Burn 500 Calories With This Boxing Workout

It's time to get cut, and we have a 45-minute cardio-boxing workout to do just that. Christa DiPaolo, creator of The Cut by Equinox, will lead you through a 45-minute version of a signature workout mixing high-intensity conditioning, boxing, kickboxing, and bodyweight exercise. We offer modifications for every move if you're a beginner, but if you want to challenge yourself more, grab a set of one-pound dumbbells. We highly recommend having a towel nearby, because you're going to sweat! It's good to have a bottle of water close by too. Press play and get ready to punch, jab, and kick away the calories!

On Christa: Goldsheep tights and Nike shoes
On Anna: Satva top and Terez tights
On Kaycee: Athleta top, Goldsheep tights, and Under Armour shoes
On Nicole: Lorna Jane top, Sweaty Betty tights, and APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) shoes
On Kupah: Nike
