Get Seriously Cut and Burn 500 Calories With This Boxing Workout

It's time to get cut, and we have a 45-minute cardio-boxing workout to do just that. Christa DiPaolo, creator of The Cut by Equinox, will lead you through a 45-minute version of a signature workout mixing high-intensity conditioning, boxing, kickboxing, and bodyweight exercise. We offer modifications for every move if you're a beginner, but if you want to challenge yourself more, grab a set of one-pound dumbbells. We highly recommend having a towel nearby, because you're going to sweat! It's good to have a bottle of water close by too. Press play and get ready to punch, jab, and kick away the calories!

