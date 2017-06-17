You'll Get a Cardio High From This 60-Minute Epic Boxing Workout

Are you ready to get cut? Then we have an epic hour-long cardio-boxing workout for you. Christa DiPaolo, creator of The Cut by Equinox, will lead you through her 60-minute signature workout that mixes high-intensity conditioning, boxing, kick-boxing, and bodyweight strength-training moves. If you are new to working out, we offer modifications for every move, so jump in the ring with us. Grab a towel, one-pound dumbbells if you're looking for an extra challenge, and a bottle of water, then press play and get ready to get cut!

On Anna: Under Armour top, Adidas tights, and Under Armour shoes

On Christa: Reebok tights

