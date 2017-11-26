 Skip Nav
Get Fired Up to Burn 600 Calories in This Sweat-Inducing Workout
Diet Tips
The 6 Things I Do Every Sunday to Stay Healthy All Week
Holiday Fitness
After the Feast: Managing the Pain and Bloat of Your Food Baby
Healthy Eating Tips
Pack a Different Healthy Lunch Every Day This Month With Over 30 Fresh Recipe Ideas

60-Minute Workout to Burn 600 Calories

Get Fired Up to Burn 600 Calories in This Sweat-Inducing Workout

If you're ready to burn it up, we have a killer workout from celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Known as The Hollywood Trainer, Jeanette works with Pink and Alicia Keys, among others, and now she's going to put you through the paces to burn 600 calories. But you're not in it alone! You'll be sweating along with our own Anna Renderer as well as Jeanette's cadre of trainers — Ashley Joi, Liz Holt, and Beth Alexander. And if you need modifications for any moves, we've got you covered. Grab a towel, a bottle of water, and a yoga mat, then get ready to sweat.

Credits: On Jeanette, Liz, and Ashley: Nike shoes; On Anna: Yummy and Trendy tights and APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) shoes; On Beth: Lululemon tights and APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) shoes

Intermediate WorkoutsBodyweight Workouts60-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsClass FitsugarFitness VideoWorkoutsStrength Training
