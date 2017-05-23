 Skip Nav
Hop on the ACV Train With This Protein-Packed Flat-Belly Smoothie
Beginner Fitness Tips
Drop 1 Pound by Next Week With This Plan
Disney
This Is What It's Like to Run a Half Marathon — Through Disneyland
Women's Health
The 1 Change I Made to Cure 10 Years of Feeling Bloated

Apple Cider Vinegar Weight Loss Smoothie

Hop on the ACV Train With This Protein-Packed Flat-Belly Smoothie

One ingredient all the experts hail as a supporting weight loss is apple cider vinegar, affectionately called ACV. But if your lips pucker at the thought of adding ACV to your water or doing shots (actually you shouldn't do these because the acidity can damage both your esophagus and tooth enamel, then you'll love this smooth and creamy, cinnamony smoothie recipe.

You won't be able to taste the ACV one bit. All your taste buds will focus on is the naturally sweet high-in-potassium banana that can help regulate sodium levels and prevent water retention, as well as blueberries, that have been shown to help diminish belly fat. The fresh ginger can improve digestion, reducing a puffy belly, and the fiber in the leafy greens, chia seeds, and almond butter, as well as the water will keep things moving along and prevent constipation.

Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There

And since chia seeds are high in MUFAS, they'll help you feel fuller longer, preventing overeating that can lead to bloating and weight gain. Lastly, while probiotics from yogurt are also flat-belly winners, since dairy and soy can cause digestive upset, this smoothie is made with almond milk yogurt. Add a touch of cinnamon for sweetness and to fire up your metabolism and this 395-calorie smoothie is the perfect way to start your day.

Blueberry Banana Cinnamon ACV Smoothie

Blueberry Banana Cinnamon ACV Smoothie

Apple Cider Vinegar Weight Loss Smoothie

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup kale or spinach
  2. 1 frozen banana
  3. 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
  4. 1/4 teaspoon freshly minced ginger
  5. 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  6. 1 tablespoon almond butter
  7. 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  8. 5.3 oz container plain almond milk yogurt (Silk or Kite Hill)
  9. 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  10. 1/2 cup water

Directions

  1. Place all the ingredients in a blender, and mix until smooth.
  2. Enjoy immediately.

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
395
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
ACVHealthy RecipesSmoothiesFlat BellyHealthy Living
