Hop on the ACV Train With This Protein-Packed Flat-Belly Smoothie

One ingredient all the experts hail as a supporting weight loss is apple cider vinegar, affectionately called ACV. But if your lips pucker at the thought of adding ACV to your water or doing shots (actually you shouldn't do these because the acidity can damage both your esophagus and tooth enamel, then you'll love this smooth and creamy, cinnamony smoothie recipe.

You won't be able to taste the ACV one bit. All your taste buds will focus on is the naturally sweet high-in-potassium banana that can help regulate sodium levels and prevent water retention, as well as blueberries, that have been shown to help diminish belly fat. The fresh ginger can improve digestion, reducing a puffy belly, and the fiber in the leafy greens, chia seeds, and almond butter, as well as the water will keep things moving along and prevent constipation.

And since chia seeds are high in MUFAS, they'll help you feel fuller longer, preventing overeating that can lead to bloating and weight gain. Lastly, while probiotics from yogurt are also flat-belly winners, since dairy and soy can cause digestive upset, this smoothie is made with almond milk yogurt. Add a touch of cinnamon for sweetness and to fire up your metabolism and this 395-calorie smoothie is the perfect way to start your day.