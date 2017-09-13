How to Exercise Away Pesky Armpit Fat

It's true: there's no way to spot-reduce fat, but in addition to consistent fat-burning cardio, adding the following exercises to your workout routine can make a difference in how you feel in all your clothes — even around the armpit. Each works to tighten up the muscle groups around your armpit to help diminish the appearance of underarm fat.

It's also important to note that if you're concerned about the bulge around your bra, it simply might be time to get resized. Flattering clothes will alleviate the unnecessary tension or stress that comes with getting dressed.