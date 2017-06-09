BBG Fit by Fifty Before and After Photo
This Woman Is Getting "Fit by 50" With BBG — Her Results Are Incredible!
🌸Monday Motivation🌸. Progress using my #bbgguide ! I really never thought I could get in shape from working out from home until I started the @kayla_itsines program . It's been fun, challenging , eye-opening and definitely rewarding 🏆🏅! Yes these photos are 15 weeks apart and no, they are not tampered with or photo shopped. (Swipe to see a relaxed close up of my stomach taken a minute later outside in daylight whereas I tried to show my slight skin discoloration and a birthmark that doesn't get color with sun or self tanner ) 😊 . This is 15 weeks of working out 3x a week , 15 weeks of doing 30-45 minutes of cardio (#LISS) 6x a week and 15 weeks of eating clean, healthy low fat, nutritionally balanced meals 3x per day ... 6 1/2 days per week . Yes, I allow a cheat meal or two one day a week .😉 . I do feel I probably went into this with a few advantages and they are .... 1️⃣ I'm only 5'1 and have never let myself get anymore than 15 pounds over my ideal weight so my goal is to get down 10-12 pounds . I've lost 7 pounds so far . 2️⃣ I have previous fitness knowledge from 20 years ago that has helped with this journey. 3️⃣ My children are now young adults . They are self sufficient .... can feed themselves , bathe themselves , drive themselves , etc. 😉 . With the above being said I'd like to extend my own bit of personal advice to women of all ages and will post that this evening (bcuz when I copied and pasted this note it was too many characters for one post lol. I'm sorry I'm so long winded!!) . I'm anxious to finish this round and complete to week 24 then move onto the app with #bbgstronger. You #bbggirls are an amazing group and I love the way everyone feeds off one another for support , encouragement and even sharing occasional frustration . Have a great day all!😘 #bbgmotivation #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #bbgfam #bbgprogress #bbgtransformation #bbgmoms #bbgstrong #bbgover40 #bbgover45 #bbgguide #bbgfamily #fitmom #fitover40 #fitmama #fitspiration #fitfam #bbgjourney #kaylasarmy #kaylaitsinesbikinibodyguide
Trying to get in shape in your 40s or 50s? This woman is doing it — and doing it well — with BBG. In just 15 weeks, by eating clean, healthy meals and working out three times a week with Kayla Itsines's BBG program, this fitness-loving 48-year-old completely transformed her body.
"I really never thought I could get in shape from working out from home until I started the @kayla_itsines program," she said in her caption. Now, she lives by the C.S. Lewis quote "You are never too old to set another goal or dream a new dream." It just goes to show you, it's never too late to get in shape.