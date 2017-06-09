This Woman Is Getting "Fit by 50" With BBG — Her Results Are Incredible!

Trying to get in shape in your 40s or 50s? This woman is doing it — and doing it well — with BBG. In just 15 weeks, by eating clean, healthy meals and working out three times a week with Kayla Itsines's BBG program, this fitness-loving 48-year-old completely transformed her body.

"I really never thought I could get in shape from working out from home until I started the @kayla_itsines program," she said in her caption. Now, she lives by the C.S. Lewis quote "You are never too old to set another goal or dream a new dream." It just goes to show you, it's never too late to get in shape.