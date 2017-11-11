 Skip Nav
Here's How to Bake the Perfect Egg in an Avocado

For a one-two punch of omega-3s in your breakfast, try baking eggs in an avocado. Beyond the heart-healthy fatty acids and high protein count, this low-sugar and fiber-filled breakfast will kick off your day on a healthy high note.

If you're always rushing in the morning, you'll be glad to learn this recipe requires just a few ingredients and nearly no prep time. Ready to get cooking? Keep reading for this tasty Paleo-friendly breakfast.

This recipe calls for chopped chives, but feel free to serve with whatever fresh herbs or other toppings you have available. A tablespoon of salsa or a little hot sauce would offer a nice hit of spice.

  1. 2 ripe avocados
  2. 4 fresh eggs
  3. 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  4. 1 tablespoon chopped chives

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Slice the avocados in half, and take out the pit. Scoop out about two tablespoons of flesh from the center of the avocado, just enough so the egg will fit snugly in the center.
  3. Place the avocados in a small baking dish. Do your best to make sure they fit tightly.
  4. Crack an egg into each avocado half. Try your best to crack the yolk in first, then let the egg whites spill in to fill up the rest of the shell.
  5. Place in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Cooking time will depend on the size of your eggs and avocados. Just make sure the egg whites have enough time to set.
  6. Remove from oven, then season with pepper, chives, and garnish of your choice. Enjoy!

Source: Calorie Count

Category
Eggs, Breakfast/Brunch
Yield
2 servings

Calories per serving
449
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
