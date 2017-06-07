 Skip Nav
Whittle Your Middle With the All-Abs Workout
Make These 3 Changes, Burn More Calories
The Photo That Is Helping Women Detect Breast Cancer
11 Black Sneakers to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul
Whittle Your Middle With the All-Abs Workout

Here are nine great exercises for toning your midsection. Remember, the ol' Pilates trick of pulling the belly button in ensures that you're working the deepest ab muscle (known as the transverse), which helps create a sleek midriff.

The exercises are divided into three sections: upper abs, obliques, and lower abs. You can approach this workout three different ways: pick one exercise from each section and perform two to three sets, pick two exercises from each section and do one to two sets, or for the ultimate boredom buster, do one set of all nine exercises.

Combining these exercises with regular cardio and clean eating and incorporating these flat-belly foods into your diet will help you keep flat abs throughout the year.

Walter14915518 3 years

These are really efficient exercies to work the entire core, especially the hanging knee rise.

sher666 5 years
great article have a loo at the this one www.feelgreataboutu.com aimed at healthy eating and women in mind
inlove23 7 years
Make this printable fitsugar!
FanceyGirl 8 years
I soooo agree with PeechyKeen - it would be awesome to have a printable version
gothamgal 8 years
Love these. I look out for them. Thanks!
idawson 8 years
Great workout! Thanks
idawson 8 years
Great workout! Thanks
PeachyKeen19 8 years
It would be even more awesome if this came in a printable option :)
le-romantique 8 years
Hahahaahah... good one. Yeah I go to the beach/ my pool like... 3 times a week or so... Its weird being the skinniest one (at 148lbs or so) when I've been called overweight my whole life... strange how the times change...
dunnonuttin 8 years
hey le romantique.. I lived on Clearwater Beach back in '03 for a few years. I hear what you're saying.... but I lived not too far from Kirstie Alley... apparently she found an "off season"! :-)
le-romantique 8 years
I've been going to the beach since January... the downfall of living in St. Petersburg Florida... you never have an 'off' beach season, but i really don't care about how I look so I never have to crunch 3 months before summer or anything like everyone else... haha, suckers! :-P
