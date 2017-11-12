A Cheat Sheet to Using Adaptogens to Lower Stress, Increase Energy, and Improve Digestion

Ease anxiety, boost libido, reduce bloat, enhance your skin's natural glow — do any of these benefits sound too good to be true? Well, they're not. These are all very real benefits of some magic little plants and herbs called adaptogens.

Dr. Will Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner from Pennsylvania, told POPSUGAR that what makes this plant family so special is that "they have a common bond of having a balancing impact on your body's immune system and hormones." Dr. Josh Axe, DC, a major proponent of natural health, echoes Dr. Cole's belief in adaptogens, especially in their ability to keep your cortisol levels in check.



Research has shown when cortisol levels are high, there is a correlation in weight gain and inflammation. Dr. Axe also said that healthy cortisol levels are the key "to looking younger, feeling younger, and being healthy." Both are fans of taking adaptogens, encouraging their patients to consider adding them to their wellness regimens for optimal well-being, as they can help lower stress levels, increase energy, and boost immunity.

If you're interested in introducing adaptogens into your own wellness regimen, this guide is a great place to start.

Ashwagandha — the Mood-Boosting Anxiety-Killer

Can help to ease anxiety (in small studies, it's been shown to ease anxiety up to 44 percent)

Helps to reduce stress

May help to promote weight loss by balancing cortisol levels

Supports your thyroid

Can enhance your mood

Rhodiola — the Coffee Alternative

Boosts alertness/mental performance

Boosts seratonin levels, boosting mood

Can help with symptoms of depression

Supports adrenal fatigue

Commonly used as a coffee alternative

Pearl — Your Skin's Fairy Godmother

Rich in minerals and antioxidants

Great source of amino acids

Great for your skin

Helps keep hair nourished

Maca — the Powerhouse (in and Outside of the Bedroom)

Schisandra — the Liver-Lover

Supports your adrenals

Contains antioxidants to help remove free radicals from your body

Supports cancer prevention

Reduces stress and helps to balance hormones

Great liver support

Cordyceps — the Fountain of Youth

Rich in antioxidants

Helps with antiaging

Helps fight oxidative stress

Contains anti-inflammatory properties

Supports your liver and aids healthy detox

Holy Basil — the Stress Slayer

Ginger — the Anti-Inflammatory, Immunity Booster

Ginseng — the Ancient Chinese Weapon

Astragalus — the Immune Booster

Licorice Root — the PMS Problem-Solver

He Shou Wu — Your Friend . . . With Benefits

As you can see, adaptogens are a very powerful natural medicine, and with their growing popularity, they can now be consumed in a variety of ways. Whether it's in a powder form, like with Moondeli, Sun Potion, or Moon Juice blends; topped on toast or blended in your morning shake with spreads like Pearl Butter; or simply dropped into your favorite smoothies with liquid tonics like Bioray, they're popping up all over! Which adaptogens are you eager to try out?