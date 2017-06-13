 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
50 of Our Favorite Smoothie Recipes
Yoga
The Ultimate Yoga Pose to Strengthen Your Arms and Core
beginner workouts
Sculpt and Strengthen Your Arms With This 3-Week Challenge
Fitness Gear
7 Cute White Sneakers That Will Make You Feel So Fresh and So Clean
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 60  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
50 of Our Favorite Smoothie Recipes

A smoothie is a convenient meal or snack option anytime — just throw your ingredients in a blender, pour into a glass, and enjoy. Even better: the ingredient possibilities for shakes and smoothies are endless. We should know; we're always in the kitchen creating and re-creating our favorite healthy smoothie recipes. Keep reading to see which healthy smoothies we've been blending up lately!
— Additional reporting by Lizzie Fuhr, Michele Foley, and Jenny Sugar

Related
Find Out Exactly How Many Calories Are in Your Go-To Smoothie

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Smoothie RecipesHealthy RecipesSmoothiesHealthy Living
Join The Conversation
CleoinDC CleoinDC 3 years
This link appears to be broken ... http://healthy-recipe-group.fitsugar.com/Cherry-Mocha-Latte-Smoothie-24610069
deepsouthlady deepsouthlady 5 years
I saw several that I'm thinking about trying because they look and sound so good! I love smoothies and it's great to get awesome new ideas.
Beyoncé Knowles
The Vegan Taco Recipe Beyoncé Adores
by Lizzie Fuhr
Holly Griffiths Anorexia Transformation Photo
Wellness
by Perri Konecky
Best Shirtless Male Model Moments of 2013 | Pictures
Best of 2013
A Six-Pack of Cures For the Most Depressing Day of the Year
by Justin Fenner
Snack Attack: Creamy Peanut Butter Dip and Fruit Slices
Healthy Recipes
Snack on This 60-Calorie Creamy Peanut Butter Fruit Dip
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Spring Vegetable Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Your Goal For Spring: Make at Least 20 of These In-Season Recipes
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds