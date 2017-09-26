5 Reasons Ginger Is a Miracle in Root Form

Ginger is another one of nature's miracles — it can remedy common (yet painful) ailments, help the body eliminate free radicals, and even aid in muscle recovery from exercise. Ready to start adding some ginger to your diet? Check out these healthy, healing benefits!

Aids in digestion. Ever wonder why your mom gave you ginger ale when you were home sick from school? Ginger is anti-inflammatory and helps ease nausea and fight a stomachache while moving things along in the digestive tract. If you're blending fresh ginger into a smoothie or eating it, you'll also gain the digestive benefits of the fibrous root. Detoxifies the body. Ginger can help eliminate free radicals, which gives your liver a helping hand in its detoxing duties. Try this ginger detox smoothie. Combats motion sickness. Whether you're in a car, boat, or plane, if you tend to get motion sickness, eat a little ginger, sip a ginger tonic, or chew on some crystallized ginger. Soothes sore muscles. This includes menstrual cramps, too! Or prevent DOMS and soreness with a post-workout meal like this sesame ginger quinoa salad. Helps a sore throat. Feeling that ominous tingle coming on? Curb the pain and raw feeling of a sore throat with a soothing, hot ginger tea.