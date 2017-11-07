 Skip Nav
The Ultimate List of the Best Bodyweight Exercises

Even if you've nixed your membership at the gym, there's no excuse to skip your workout. Forget the days of hauling around free weights, and focus on using your greatest tool — your body's strength! — with these 80 exercises. If you're trying to specifically focus on your upper body, lower body, or core or you want some new plyometric moves to get your heart rate up, click below to head to the right place.

Upper Body: One-Legged Push-Up
Upper Body: Push-Up
Upper Body: Diamond Push-Up
Upper Body: Asymmetrical Push-Up
Upper Body and Core: Uneven Push-Up
Upper Body and Core: Push-Up and Rotate
Upper Body: Plank Up and Down
Upper Body and Core: Lateral Plank Walk
Upper Body: Triceps Dip
Upper and Lower Body: Reverse Plank Bridge
Upper Body and Lower Body: Tabletop Lift
Upper Body: Superman
Upper Body: Superman Row
Lower Body: Basic Squat
Lower Body: Sumo Squat
Lower Body and Core: Squat and Reach
Lower Body: Plié Squat
Lower Body: Wide Squat With Calf Raise
Lower Body: Narrow Squat With Back Kick
Lower Body: Basic Squat With Side Leg Lift
Lower Body: Good Morning
Lower Body and Core: Rotating Deadlift
Lower Body: Lunge
Lower Body: Alternating Side Lunge
Lower Body: Curtsy Lunge
Lower Body: Single-Leg Balance Touch
Lower Body: Leg Balance Warrior 3
Lower Body: Donkey Kick
Lower Body: Single-Leg Bridge Lift
Upper Body and Lower Body: Reverse Plank With Leg Lift
Lower Body: Wall Sit
