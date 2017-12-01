35 Gifts For Every Fitness Fiend on Your Shopping List — From $5 to $500

Best Gifts For People Who Like to Work Out
You may not be able to purchase the hard-earned sweat your fitness-loving friends can't seem to get enough of, but you can purchase some gear to reward them for all the workouts they've conquered. Whether you're shopping for your marathon-running sister, your Tai Chi-devotee dad, your Crossfitter coworker, or your yogi hairdresser, we've rounded up gift ideas for every fitness enthusiast on your list this year.
Radar Pace Prizm Road Sunglasses, OO9333
$449 $359.20
Hydro Flask 21oz Standard Water Bottle with Sport Cap
$35.95
from Backcountry.com
Unisex Ionic Smoke Gray Elastomer Strap Smart Watch 35mmx32mm
$299.99
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo - 4oz
$14
from Target
Sport Classic Sunscreen Unscented Moisturizer Spf 50
$32
Women's UA Pure Stretch Thong
$12
from Under Armour
