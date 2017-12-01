35 Gifts For Every Fitness Fiend on Your Shopping List — From $5 to $500

 Skip Nav
You may not be able to purchase the hard-earned sweat your fitness-loving friends can't seem to get enough of, but you can purchase some gear to reward them for all the workouts they've conquered. Whether you're shopping for your marathon-running sister, your Tai Chi-devotee dad, your Crossfitter coworker, or your yogi hairdresser, we've rounded up gift ideas for every fitness enthusiast on your list this year.

FlipBelt
$29
from flipbelt.com
Buy Now
Yoga Essentials Kit
$144
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Body Wipes
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Patagonia
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
$149
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Patagonia Vests
Purifying Facial Oil
$79
from aphorismskincare.com
Buy Now
Oakley
Radar Pace Prizm Road Sunglasses, OO9333
$449 $359.20
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Oakley Sunglasses
Grid Vibe
$100
from tptherapy.com
Buy Now
El Raul Beach Bag
$52
from lasbayadas.com
Buy Now
ESPN Films's 30 For 30 Series
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Hydro Flask 21oz Standard Water Bottle with Sport Cap
$35.95
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Yoga Mat Spray
$18
from esym.co
Buy Now
Wireless Headphones
$150
from fitbit.com
Buy Now
Fitbit
Unisex Ionic Smoke Gray Elastomer Strap Smart Watch 35mmx32mm
$299.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Fitbit Watches
Target Dry Hair Shampoo
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo - 4oz
$14
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Dry Hair Shampoo
Fitlosophy Fitbook
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mental Mushrooms
$35
from majusuperfoods.com
Buy Now
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$358
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Meal Prep Cookbook
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Inspiralized + Inspiralize Everything Cookbook
$55
from inspiralized.com
Buy Now
Cooling Minerals & Tea Tree Muscle Pain Therapy
$20
from jason-personalcare.com
Buy Now
ClassPass
$80
from class.ps
Buy Now
Adidas Create 2 Backpack
$60
from adidas.com
Buy Now
TRX Home Gym Suspension System
$150
from trxtraining.com
Buy Now
Footnote from Momentum Jewelry
$10
from momentumjewelry.com
Buy Now
Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Foot Soak
$5
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Coola
Sport Classic Sunscreen Unscented Moisturizer Spf 50
$32
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Coola SPF 15 & Above
Vitamix S30
$330
from vitamix.com
Buy Now
USA Map Race Chart
$20
from runink.net
Buy Now
ArmourVent Boxerjock
$30
from underarmour.com
Buy Now
Under Armour
Women's UA Pure Stretch Thong
$12
from Under Armour
Buy Now See more Under Armour Thongs
Graze
$14
from graze.com
Buy Now
"Run Happy" Calf Sleeves
$30
from brooksrunning.com
Buy Now
Fit Simplify Resistance Band Set
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
"Sleeves Are Bullsh*t" Muscle Tee
$36
from buymebrunch.com
Buy Now
tank for men
$28
from buymebrunch.com
Buy Now
Gym Gloves
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pure-Wave CM7 Extreme Power Massager
$125
from amazon.com
Buy Now
