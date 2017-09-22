These Are the Hip Stretches Your Body Needs Stat

We sit for hours. At desks. In cars. On couches binge-watching new releases on Netflix. All this sitting makes for some seriously tight and achy hips, but we have an easy remedy: stretching, of course. To take care of this joint, you need to lengthen all the muscles around the hips and glutes. Here are nine stretches that will do just that.

It's best to stretch your muscles when your body is warm, so after a workout is ideal. If you're ready to dedicate a stretch session to your hips right now, do a little light cardio — think jumping jacks — and then get to stretching.