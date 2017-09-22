 Skip Nav
No Matter What Your Mood, We Have a Treadmill Workout For You
These Are the Hip Stretches Your Body Needs Stat

We sit for hours. At desks. In cars. On couches binge-watching new releases on Netflix. All this sitting makes for some seriously tight and achy hips, but we have an easy remedy: stretching, of course. To take care of this joint, you need to lengthen all the muscles around the hips and glutes. Here are nine stretches that will do just that.

It's best to stretch your muscles when your body is warm, so after a workout is ideal. If you're ready to dedicate a stretch session to your hips right now, do a little light cardio — think jumping jacks — and then get to stretching.

Kneeling Quad Stretch
Lunge With Side Bend
Lunge With Reach and Twist
Roller Psoas Stretch
Straddle Stretch
Straddle Stretch at the Wall
Figure Four
Seated Twist
Lying Low Back Twist
