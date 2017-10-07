 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Running and Lifting in the Same Workout? Here Are the Shoes You Need

So, running shoes aren't designed for weightlifting, and training shoes aren't typically supportive enough for running, but what if you're taking a class that incorporates running and weights? Or if you're hitting the gym and you like to do a little mix of treadmill and floor work?

Girl, you need to get yourself a shoe that can do both. For classes like Orangetheory Fitness, Barry's Bootcamp, and Speedplay that mix a bit of weight training in with a treadmill running, you don't want to be changing shoes halfway (or sometimes a quarter way) through class. In these instances, we consulted some experts to share the best shoes that work for both short-distance running and strength training.

Related
10 of the Best Shoes For Weightlifting

York Athletics MFG The Henry
$115
Buy Now
Nike LunarGlide 9
$120
Buy Now
APL TechLoom Phantom
$165
Buy Now
Adidas Ultraboost X
$180
Buy Now
Nike Free TR Flyknit 2
$120
Buy Now
York Athletics MFG The Henry
Nike LunarGlide 9
APL TechLoom Phantom
Adidas Ultraboost X
Nike Free TR Flyknit 2
Start Slideshow
Shopping GuidePopsugar InterviewsActivewearWorkoutsShopping ListWeight LiftingInjury PreventionRunning ShoesSneakers
Shop Story
Read Story
Nike LunarGlide 9
from
$120
APL TechLoom Phantom
from
$165
Nike Free TR Flyknit 2
from
$120
Shop More
Nike Shoes SHOP MORE
Nike
Leather High-Top Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$95$66.50
Nike
LunarEpic Flyknit Shield Running Shoes
from Finish Line
$200$99.98
Nike
LunarEpic Flyknit Shield Running Shoes
from Finish Line
$200$79.98
Nike
Air Max Thea Croc-effect Leather-trimmed Coated Mesh Sneakers - Coral
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$95
Nike
Women's 'Classic Cortez' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$69.95
Nike Athletic Shoes SHOP MORE
Nike
FS Lite Run 2 Premium Women's Running Shoes
from Kohl's
$75$45
Nike
Roshe One Women s Running Shoes
from Dillard's
$75
Nike
Juvenate Women's Shoe
from Nike
$85$59.97
Nike
Free 5.0
from 6pm.com
$100$50
Nike
Orive NM Women's Athletic Shoes
from Kohl's
$65$44.99
Nike Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
The Royals
How the Most Powerful Women in the World Wear the Most Comfortable Shoe on Earth
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs
by Alessandra Foresto
Fall Fashion
Prepare to Spend It All When You See These Fall Shoes
by Rebecca Brown
Nike
Um, We Just Found 11 Nike Sneakers All on Sale — Yes, Really
by Rebecca Brown
Nike Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Sneakers
Hands Down, These Are the 12 Most Instagrammable Sneakers Right Now
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Fitness Gear
Praise the Shoe Gods! These 16 Cute Nike Sneakers Are on Big-Time Sale
by Macy Cate Williams
Fashion Instagrams
Fashion Girls Everywhere Have Major Heart Eyes For These Nikes
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Sneakers
33 Men's Sneakers Every Fashion Girl Should Rock — Because F*ck Gender Norms
by Victoria Messina
Nike Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lindsayrenefitness
alwayscoconoelle
cobaltchronicles
itsallchictome
Nike Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
we.the.birds
the.social.stylist
thesuestylefile
lindsayrenefitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds