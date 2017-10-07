Running and Lifting in the Same Workout? Here Are the Shoes You Need

So, running shoes aren't designed for weightlifting, and training shoes aren't typically supportive enough for running, but what if you're taking a class that incorporates running and weights? Or if you're hitting the gym and you like to do a little mix of treadmill and floor work?

Girl, you need to get yourself a shoe that can do both. For classes like Orangetheory Fitness, Barry's Bootcamp, and Speedplay that mix a bit of weight training in with a treadmill running, you don't want to be changing shoes halfway (or sometimes a quarter way) through class. In these instances, we consulted some experts to share the best shoes that work for both short-distance running and strength training.