The Killer Total-Body Move You're Probably Not Doing Enough Of

I am not a fan of jumping lunges — at all. A couple of injuries have left me weak in the knees (literally), and because of this, I take it easy on certain plyometric moves. When I hear "jumping lunges" in a workout class, I almost always turn to split squats. And for days I want to go a little harder, I add in the extra element of weights.

A split squat with overhead press is a surefire way to work several things at once, resulting in a move that helps shape the shoulders and lift the booty, while also giving the quads a nice little stretch. And let's not forget the abs! As your arms move overhead, the core is challenged to work to keep your body stable and grounded.

Holding the weights at your shoulders with your palms facing out, step backward about three feet with your left foot. Press the weights up to the ceiling.

Lower the weight to your shoulders as you bend your knees, making 90-degree angles with both legs.

Straighten both legs as you press the weights back toward the ceiling. This completes one rep. Do 10, then switch legs.