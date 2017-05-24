Split Squat With Overhead Press
The Killer Total-Body Move You're Probably Not Doing Enough Of
I am not a fan of jumping lunges — at all. A couple of injuries have left me weak in the knees (literally), and because of this, I take it easy on certain plyometric moves. When I hear "jumping lunges" in a workout class, I almost always turn to split squats. And for days I want to go a little harder, I add in the extra element of weights.
A split squat with overhead press is a surefire way to work several things at once, resulting in a move that helps shape the shoulders and lift the booty, while also giving the quads a nice little stretch. And let's not forget the abs! As your arms move overhead, the core is challenged to work to keep your body stable and grounded.
- Holding the weights at your shoulders with your palms facing out, step backward about three feet with your left foot. Press the weights up to the ceiling.
- Lower the weight to your shoulders as you bend your knees, making 90-degree angles with both legs.
- Straighten both legs as you press the weights back toward the ceiling. This completes one rep. Do 10, then switch legs.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography