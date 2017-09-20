5 Unexpected Ways Boxing Changed My Body

For the most part, I've always been pretty active. High school in China was intense, so when the national college exam was ahead of me, it became the best excuse not to do anything . . . except to eat and sit. That was when things went downhill: I gained 40 pounds in a year.

After graduation, I told my mother that I had decided to get my old body back. My plan included hours of cardio and cutting half of my carbs. By the end of the Summer, I lost 50 pounds. But throughout those years of being active, I still considered myself as skinny-fat. No matter how much exercise I did, I still had fat around my lower belly. Thinking that I would carry that chunk of fat for the rest of my life, I was hopeless . . . until I got into boxing.

A jab, a cross, and a duck . . . oh, boy — your shirt will be soaked, your arms and legs will burn, and you'll be red with all that blood pumping. The goal isn't to look cute while you're boxing; it's to feel good when you're done. Boxing has brought nothing but positivity into my life. After only a month of boxing, I felt like a new person, confident and happy for all of these reasons.