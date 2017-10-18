Killer 30-Minute Cardio-Boxing and Core Workout

Boxing is great for the body and the mind — we're talking stress relief here! Christa DiPaolo, creator of The Cut by Equinox, will lead you through a 30-minute workout that mixes high-intensity conditioning, boxing, kickboxing, and body-weight strength-training moves — that all focus on the core. If you are new to working out, we offer modifications for almost every move. Grab a towel and a bottle of water, press play, and get ready to get cut!

