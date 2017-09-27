You Can Now Get Your Anxiety-Relieving CBD Oil on Target.com

Have you been curious about the powerful wellness effects of all-natural CBD oil? The hemp extract has been helping people across the country sleep better, relieve anxiety without prescription pills, and even stave off epileptic seizures. This plant product has become somewhat of a miracle in a bottle — but the question for many has been, "where do I get this stuff?"

Now it's easier than ever to try CBD, as you can get it at what we can only assume is America's favorite store: Target.com now carries CW Hemp CBD products, including the Everyday oil ($40), Everyday Plus oil ($75), and Simply Hemp Capsules ($35). While you'll still have to order the Everyday Advanced (the extra-strength variety) oil directly from the source, this is the first time a major, mainstream retailer will offer the product on such a scale.