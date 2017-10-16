 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Healthy Snacks
Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You've Always Wanted to Try Running, Read This

Califia Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer

We Would Bathe in Califia's Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer If We Could

So listen, we definitely lost our minds when we got our hands on Califia's almond milk cold-brew pumpkin spice latte . . . but what about when you want a hot Fall drink? Califia apparently heard our silent prayers and then blessed us with the Pumpkin Spice Creamer, made from almond milk and coconut cream. It. Is. Heaven.

Related
Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods

At only 15 calories per tablespoon serving with only two grams of sugar, not only does this bottled delight taste like dreamy, creamy pumpkin pie magic, but it's pretty darn healthy. It's made with real pumpkin puree (yum!) plus cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, so you get all the best flavors in your morning cup of joe.

We spotted this on a random trip to Whole Foods and have since had a harder time finding it, as others have caught on to our secret and they've been flying off the shelves faster than you can say PSL. Keep your eyes peeled, friends — and if you see it, stock up!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino
Join the conversation
PumpkinPumpkin Spice LatteHealthy Eating TipsPumpkin SpiceDairy-FreeAlmond MilkHealthy LivingVeganFallHalloween
New Year
The True Confessions of an Ex-Vegan
by Anna Monette Roberts
What to Eat For Breakfast to Lose Weight
Healthy Eating Tips
This Is Exactly What You Need to Eat For Breakfast to Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Fall Cooking Essentials
Healthy Eating Tips
6 Healthy Cooking Staples For Fall
by Dominique Astorino
Vegan Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese
Glow
Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Is the Ultimate Fall Comfort Food
by Megan Lutz
Butterbeer Marshmallows
Food News
Butterbeer Marshmallows Are Real, and Muggles Can Buy Them Online!
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds