 Skip Nav
beginner workouts
This 10-to-1 Bodyweight Workout Takes Just 4 Minutes
Healthy Recipes
Brownie Batter Overnight Oats Offer 19 Grams of Protein
Healthy Recipes
18 Healthy Breakfast Ideas That Don't Use Eggs

Califia Farms Almond Milk Cold-Brew Pumpkin Spice Latte

Stock Up on Califia's Almond Milk Pumpkin Spice Latte Like a PSL-Apocalypse Is Upon Us

Friends, pumpkin spice season hath descended upon us, and we have some words of wisdom for you: line your refrigerators with Califia Farms's pumpkin spice cold-brew bottles and stock up like you're preparing for a long Winter.

Related
Upset You Can't Get a Vegan PSL at Starbucks? Peet's Is Here For You

We got our hands on a bottle of this spicy cold brew and it was a treat, to say the least. Several of our coworkers said it was the best pumpkin spice product they've tried, and the bottle was emptied faster than you can say PSL. Unlike the Starbucks variety, this almond milk pumpkin spice latte is actually completely vegan and dairy-free. Even if you're not a dairy-free dieter, you'll love this 90-calorie, lightened-up rendition of a seasonal specialty that adds a tasty somethin' to your morning cup of joe.

But don't just take our word for it — here are some highlights from what our taste testers thought of this dairy-free delight.

Related
Holy Sh*t — Halo Top Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Is Here and It's Unreal
ADVERTISEMENT
  • SO!! GOOD!! Light, spicy, and delicious.
  • Delicious! I wish it was a bit more coffee-y, but the pumpkin flavor is great!
  • Good flavor!
  • Not too sweet. Very light. Yummy!
  • Delicious pumpkin flavor, but on it's own it's too sweet and thick . . . not enough coffee flavor. I cut it down with some additional coffee and it's delicious.
  • One of the best pumpkin spice products out there. Ideal to transition into Fall!
  • Wait, this is f*cking delicious!
  • Not bad! Just a little watery.
  • WOW. This is so good, I would drink this instead of Starbucks.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino
Join the conversation
PumpkinPumpkin Spice LattePumpkin SpiceDairy-FreeAlmond MilkTaste TestsHealthy LivingVeganCoffeeFall
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
Gluten-Free, Vegan, Sinfully Delicious Brownies
by Jenny Sugar
Chocolate Overnight Oats
Healthy Recipes
Brownie Batter Overnight Oats Offer 19 Grams of Protein
by Jenny Sugar
Green Juice Gin Cocktail Recipe
Party Planning
You've Never Seen Gin and Juice Like This Before
by Nicole Iizuka
Roasted Tofu, Cauliflower, and Broccoli 1-Pan Meal
Healthy Recipes
by Jenny Sugar
Smashed Potatoes With Herbs Recipe
Original Recipes
The Completely Addictive Method of Roasting Potatoes
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds