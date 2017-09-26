 Skip Nav
Candy Corn Smoothie Recipe

This Beautiful, Candy-Corn-Colored Layered Smoothie Is All Halloween Fun, No Sugar

There's something so iconic about candy corn at Halloween — but let's be honest, they don't actually taste that awesome . . . they're like little bites of corn syrup! So how do you get the spirited, fun feeling of candy corn without the excess sugar and unwanted calories?

This layered smoothie is the perfect solution: it's healthy, vegan, simple, and tasty. The candy corn colors make it extra fun and festive for Halloween, and you'll get the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric and antioxidants and electrolytes from maple water. It's like a candy corn that's actually good to your body.

That's right: all of the festive fun, none of the chemicals, additives, processed sugar, stabilizers, and calories . . .

Notes

  • This recipe calls for DRINKmaple maple water. If you can't find maple water, coconut water could be an alternative.
  • The recipe was designed to be thick enough so you don't have to freeze each section in between layering. If your smoothie does come out on the thinner side, try adding another heaping scoop of yogurt or half of a banana so that the blend thickens. Do NOT add ice, as this can cause more thinning.

Candy Corn Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients

  1. Yellow layer:
  2. 1 cup maple water
  3. 1/4 cup plain coconut-based yogurt
  4. 1 frozen banana
  5. 1 cup frozen pineapple
  6. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  7. 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
  1. Orange layer:
  2. 1/3 cup maple water
  3. 1/3 cup chopped carrots
  4. Maple water ice cubes
  5. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  6. 1/4 cup plain coconut-based yogurt
  1. White layer:
  2. 1 cup maple water
  3. 1 banana
  4. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  5. Maple water ice cubes
  6. 1/4 cup plain coconut-based yogurt

Directions

  1. Blend all ingredients of the the yellow smoothie, and pour it into a glass.
  2. Blend the orange smoothie (all ingredients), and pour it over the yellow layer.
  3. Blend the white smoothie (all ingredients), and pour it on top. You can use a funnel to avoid dripping onto the sides of the glass, keeping the layers cleaner. Enjoy immediately.

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Cuisine
North American
Yield
2
Cook Time
20 minutes
Image Source: DRINKmaple
Halloween RecipesHealthy RecipesSmoothiesHealthy LivingHealthy SnacksFallHalloween
