This Beautiful, Candy-Corn-Colored Layered Smoothie Is All Halloween Fun, No Sugar

There's something so iconic about candy corn at Halloween — but let's be honest, they don't actually taste that awesome . . . they're like little bites of corn syrup! So how do you get the spirited, fun feeling of candy corn without the excess sugar and unwanted calories?

This layered smoothie is the perfect solution: it's healthy, vegan, simple, and tasty. The candy corn colors make it extra fun and festive for Halloween, and you'll get the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric and antioxidants and electrolytes from maple water. It's like a candy corn that's actually good to your body.

That's right: all of the festive fun, none of the chemicals, additives, processed sugar, stabilizers, and calories . . .