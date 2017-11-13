Detox Your Weekend Away With a Raw Veggie Salad

High in fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin A, this raw, rainbow salad will add some color and flavor to a day of detox. The water content in romaine works to hydrate your body while the high fiber content in the red cabbage and carrots aids in healthy digestion. All these veggies are in season throughout the year, so you can make this recipe a staple in your healthy, clean diet.



For a balanced lunch or light dinner after a late yoga class, serve this quick and easy salad with a healthy helping of fresh, creamy avocado or a piece of roasted fish.