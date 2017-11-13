Carrot and Cabbage Detox Salad
Detox Your Weekend Away With a Raw Veggie Salad
High in fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin A, this raw, rainbow salad will add some color and flavor to a day of detox. The water content in romaine works to hydrate your body while the high fiber content in the red cabbage and carrots aids in healthy digestion. All these veggies are in season throughout the year, so you can make this recipe a staple in your healthy, clean diet.
For a balanced lunch or light dinner after a late yoga class, serve this quick and easy salad with a healthy helping of fresh, creamy avocado or a piece of roasted fish.
Colorful Veggie Salad
From Paleo Cooking From Elana's Pantry by Elana Amsterdam
Ingredients
- 1 small head purple cabbage, grated
- 1 small head romaine lettuce, grated
- 2 medium carrots, julienned
- 1/2 cup tahini dressing (recipe below)
- For dressing:
- 1/2 cup raw tahini
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
Directions
- In a high-powered blender, puree all the roasted tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, and sea salt together until very smooth. Set aside 1/2 cup of the dressing for your salad, and store the rest in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to three days.
- Combine the cabbage, lettuce, and carrots in a large bowl, toss with your dressing, and serve immediately.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Salads, Main Dishes
- Yield
- 6 servings
- Cook Time
- About 15 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 131
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr