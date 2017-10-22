Prepare to Be Fooled by These Crispy Cauliflower Buffalo "Wings"

Any self-proclaimed cauliflower-hater will be forced to change their tune after tasting this creative recipe. Crispy on the outside yet soft on the inside, these cauliflower bites are the closest a vegetarian gets to a "real" buffalo wing experience. Before they're baked, a dip in the garbanzo bean batter gives each cauliflower bite a crisp coating that tastes like it's straight out of the fryer. Use your favorite hot sauce for a nice kick; it offers a boost of vitamin C and capsaicin, and both have been shown to assist in revving up your metabolism! Keep friends close when you try out this recipe, otherwise you'll be tempted to polish these addictive bites off in one sitting.

Crispy Cauliflower Buffalo Wings From MindBodyGreen Notes I served my bites with a quick combination of Greek yogurt, lemon, and chives, but feel free to serve yours with your favorite dip. Ingredients 1 medium head cauliflower, chopped into bite-size pieces 1/2 cup garbanzo bean flour 1/2 cup water 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon melted butter or ghee 2/3 cup hot sauce Directions Preheat oven to 450ºF. In a medium-size bowl, combine flour, water, garlic powder, and salt. Whisk together until smooth. Toss cauliflower into garbanzo batter, making sure to coat each piece completely, then place battered cauliflower on a lightly greased, nonstick baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, tossing halfway through. In the meantime, combine melted butter and hot sauce in a large bowl, regularly stirring. When cauliflower is done, remove it from the oven and gently toss it in the hot sauce mixture. Place cauliflower back on the baking sheet and cook for an additional 25 minutes until it becomes crispy. Allow cauliflower to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Source: Calorie Count Information Category Main Dishes Yield 4 servings Nutrition Calories per serving 117